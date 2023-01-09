Save the date for The City of Greenville's Parks, Recreation & Tourism 2023 events
Greenville’s ready to party like it’s 1999 2023 .
The City’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department released this year’s event lineup , including the return of weekly events like Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive and annual traditions like Artisphere Presented By TD Bank and Bank of America Fall for Greenville.
Grab your calendars and a pen for these 11 events :
Annual eventsiMAGINE Upstate Fueled by Fluor | Saturday, April 1 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Downtown Greenville | Free entry | Celebrate science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) at this family-friendly event.
Artisphere presented by TD Bank | Friday, May 12-Sunday, May 14 | Downtown Greenville | Free entry | Peruse works by local and regional artists, listen to live music, and sip and snack your way through this annual arts festival.
Fireworks on the Fourth | Tuesday, July 4 | 6-10 p.m. | Unity Park | Free entry | Grab a seat on Michelin Green and bring a picnic for this fireworks show.
Bank of America Fall for Greenville | Friday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 15 | Downtown Greenville | Free entry | Fall in love with Greenville’s tastes, tunes, and taps.
Night of Lights | Friday, Dec. 1 | Downtown Greenville, 130 S. Main St. | Times TBA | Free | Experience the lighting of Greenville’s Christmas Tree, complete with 25,550 LED lights.
Poinsettia Christmas Parade | Saturday, Dec. 2 | Downtown Greenville | Times TBA | Free | See Santa on his sleigh along with custom floats created by local businesses and organizations ride down Main Street.
Weekly eventsPiedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive | Thursdays, March 16-Augusta 31 | 5:30-8:30 p.m. | NOMA Square, 220 N. Main St. | Free entry | Kick off spring by jamming to local music — stay tuned for the lineup.
Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union Main Street Fridays | Fridays, March 17-September 29 | 5:30-9:30 p.m. | NOMA Square | Free entry | Enter the weekend on a high note with performances by local musicians — stay tuned for the lineup.
TD Saturday Market | Saturdays, May 6-October 28 | 8 a.m.-12 p.m. | Downtown Greenville | Free entry | Shop for local produce and goods every Saturday morning.
Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies | Thursdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26 | Dusk | Falls Park | Free entry | Lay out a blanket and grab some Poppington’s Popcorn for a weekly outdoor movie — schedule TBA.
United Community Bank Ice on Main | Friday, Nov. 10-Mon., Jan. 15, 2024 | Village Green, 206 S. Main Street | $0-$10 | Indulge in Greenville’s winter wonderland by strapping on your skates and hitting the downtown rink.
Follow @gvilleevents on Instagram for the latest updates and announcements on this year’s events.
