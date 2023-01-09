DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO