WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
St. Luke’s In Duluth Earns Ultrasound Practice Accreditation
The Twin Ports is home to healthcare that's considered first-rate - with two systems centering in Duluth. Both St. Luke's and Essentia have made considerable investments in their facilities and campuses over the past few years, with some other significant upgrade plans coming in the immediate future. Obstetrics and gynecology...
Duluth Looks For 25 People To Join Citizen Police Academy
Have you ever wished you could get a better picture of what really goes on inside the inner workings of the Duluth Police Department? Or, have a desire to get a better sense the important issues confronting our community? Here's your chance!. The City of Duluth is seeking applicants to...
Kerplunk! Get Your Team Together For The Annual Duluth Polar Plunge
For anyone who has jumped into Lake Superior even in the Summer, it can feel like a badge of honor because it is darn cold. Let's jump, (no pun intended) to winter and February when the temperatures are freezing cold and the water is too and usually covered in ice. Welcome to Polar Plunge time.
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
FOX 21 Online
Roger Reinert Launches Campaign For Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert made it official Thursday morning in Duluth. He is running for Mayor. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger first reported the news Wednesday, and today Reinert appeared with supporters to say he would campaign under the slogan, “Expect More-Do Better.”. The announcement ended any...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Northlanders Told Us 12 Places To Bring A Country Star To In Duluth And Superior
We asked you what would be the one place or business you would bring a country star to in the Northland if you had the chance. What would you show off? What do you think they would like? Keep it high class, or go to a dive bar?. We have...
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
northernnewsnow.com
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior
If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
