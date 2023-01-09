Denver teachers struggle to afford to buy homes even as pay increases: “We’ve had to look elsewhere”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Related
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
coloradomusic.org
Have You Heard? Denver Wants to Revise the Noise Ordinance
Photo: No. 38 | By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | As the Mile High City continues to grow, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has decided that it’s time to revise the section of Denver code that governs noise levels. “It was last revised fifteen years ago, and...
Fort Morgan Times
Denver Public Schools facing $9 million budget shortfall, expected to be in the red for years
Denver Public Schools officials are forecasting the district will run a budget deficit at least through the 2025-26 fiscal year, if it is unable to find significant savings as enrollment shrinks. The state’s largest school district anticipates a roughly $9 million shortfall at the end of the 2022-23 academic year,...
yellowscene.com
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
The 33 residents living in the Mezzanine have until March 4 to move out, according to the nonprofit. Some are looking outside of Boulder for a place they can afford. Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4.
Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledges to end homelessness in first term
In an ambitious promise, Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledged to end homelessness by the end of his first term. Accomplishing that goal, he said, is contingent on a coordinated attack on overlapping challenges that are fueling homelessness. Homelessness has spiraled out of control in Colorado in the last several...
Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding
Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
coloradosun.com
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Denver Public Schools Board of Education votes to close charter school
The Denver Public Schools Board of Education did not renew a contract with STRIVE Prep Kepner during a meeting Thursday - the first time the board has voted to close a charter school in a decade.
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
cpr.org
The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet
It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
KDVR.com
Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure
Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Denver ranked worst city to raise a family
The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city's child-friendliness based on six metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.
Denver police officer receives award for act of kindness in buying groceries for woman in need
When Officer Melissa Martin responded to a noise complaint on a snowy New Year's Eve in 2021, it turned into a welfare check, and Martin learned the woman she encountered had just escaped an abusive relationship. Based on the apartment's sparse furnishings, it appeared she had just moved in. Martin...
milehighcre.com
Richmark Companies Expands its Greeley Footprint
National real estate developer Richmark Companies just broke ground on its new Alpine Flats development in Greeley. Alpine Flats will offer amenity-rich apartment living geared toward young professionals. Brinkman Construction is the project’s general contractor, marking their third project together in the Northern Colorado market. alm2s, a Fort Collins-based architectural firm, designed the community.
Comments / 5