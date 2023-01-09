ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board

I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
