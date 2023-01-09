‘Porn-sniffing dog’ named URL dies after years of service in Utah. ‘My heart is broken’

Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
Man allegedly throws ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Utah State Capitol, troopers say
A man has been arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for throwing a "Molotov cocktail" at the Utah State Capitol from the south grand staircase, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
kslnewsradio.com
Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
kjzz.com
Probationer who threatened to slit mother's throat listed on Metro Gang Unit's most wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and probation fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. Sheldon Tyler Hall, 33, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. The East Side Bloods gang member has multiple convictions for domestic...
KSLTV
Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S. On Monday, 34-year-old Landon Germaine of Woods Cross, Utah, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and supervised release for life after agreeing to a plea deal, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
Suspect in critical condition following car chase, police shooting
A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved critical incident that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
Summit County teen in critical condition after truck collision
The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call near Echo around 6 p.m. Thursday for what they initially believed was a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. The incident involved two young teenage boys riding on separate. four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road, according...
ksl.com
Person seriously injured in vehicle and bicycle accident in Logan
LOGAN — An accident involving a bike and a car in Logan sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening. The accident took place around 5 p.m. near 100 W. 400 North in Logan. Logan police said the driver is cooperating and the victim was taken to the hospital...
KSLTV
SLCPD asking public to claim items after stolen trailers, property, unique artwork recovered in Monday arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having stolen artwork and methamphetamine in his possession. Now, police are asking the public to claim their belongings that may have been found on the scene. The investigation started nearly ten months ago on March 31,...
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
