Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts complete head coach interview with Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday. With Johnson’s interview now under wraps, the Colts have now conducted five interviews for their head coach vacancies. Before Johnson, the Colts interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Jan. 12), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (Jan. 12) and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Jan. 13).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

