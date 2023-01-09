ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Another windy storm moves through Modesto. Here’s the latest on Dry Creek flood watch

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0eS7_0k8kZBOM00

The latest storm brought 0.95 inches of rain to Modesto as of noon Monday, renewing pressure on Dry Creek and toppling at least a few more trees.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain on most days through Sunday. Several feet of snow could fall on the Sierra Nevada watershed. The wind is expected to ease starting Monday afternoon.

Widespread flooding is not forecast thanks to plenty of empty space in foothill reservoirs on the Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers.

Dry Creek remains a concern because it has no dam to moderate its flow. Most of the corridor is park and farmland, with homes atop bluffs, but people venturing near the water risk injury.

Dry Creek is projected to peak at 87.9 feet above sea level at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Weather Service said. It reached about 80 feet Friday and receded to 70 feet Sunday thanks to a break in the storms.

The city of Modesto has closed the extensive parks along Dry Creek and the Tuolumne, which merge just east of downtown.

The river is expected to peak at 52.4 feet Tuesday at the Ninth Street Bridge, which is 2.6 feet below the point where it spills out of its banks. The water could be flowing at as much as 8,500 cubic feet per second, more than 50 times its volume in early autumn.

The latest rainfall figure came from the downtown gauge of the Modesto Irrigation District. It has totaled 10.3 inches for the water year that began July 1. An average year brings 12.12 inches, mainly from November through March.

The central Sierra snowpack reached 201% of average Monday, the California Department of Water Resources reported. It supplies MID and many other water agencies.

Large reservoirs continue to have plenty of unused space because the past three years had below-average runoff. DWR said Monday that Don Pedro Reservoir on the Tuolumne was at 65% of capacity and New Melones on the Stanislaus held 32%.

The Stanislaus is not forecast to get near flood stage this week. Nor is the San Joaquin River, which joins other local rivers before entering the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Monday’s storm caused “significant flooding” on some west county roadways, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. This included Highway 33 at Marshall Road south of Patterson, Spencer Street and Welty Road south of Vernalis, and Grayson and Cox roads in Grayson.

Highway 33 at Rogers Road, south of Westley, is closed due to flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRGUN_0k8kZBOM00
Roadway flooding at Spencer Street at Welty Road in west Stanislaus County on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. California Highway Patrol

There are two mud and rock slides in west Stanislaus as well. One is on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 near Stuhr Road and one on Del Puerto Canyon Road, which is closed to nonresidents.

A portion of Del Puerto Canyon Road near Frank Raines Park is under as much as three feet of water where Del Puerto creek flooded, Olsen said.

There is also flooding north of Oakdale on Valley Home Road near Lambuth Avenue.

Modesto had at least two reports of trees down as of noon Monday. One was at El Vista and Miller avenues, the other on the 600 block of Ramona Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdDiP_0k8kZBOM00
A city crew removes a tree that toppled onto cars and a home on Miller Avenue east of Colfax Avenue in east Modesto on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

The Weather Service forecast up to 1 inch of rain in Modesto through Tuesday and up to 80 inches of Sierra snow. A light storm could bring up to 0.1 inches of rain and 2 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday. Up to 1 inch of rain and 2 feet of snow could fall Friday and Saturday.

The Weather Service sees a chance of rain and snow Sunday but has not yet indicated amounts.

Modesto Bee staff writers Deke Farrow and Erin Tracy contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCwSd_0k8kZBOM00
Water pours into the storm basin at Coffee Claratine Neighborhood Park in north Modesto as it rains Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Comments / 6

tredmill
3d ago

Pretty normal for an average year. Tree fall happens when residents aren’t allowed to water “city trees”. The best part is when the city tries to tell you they aren’t liable💩

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

NWS says EF-1 tornado touched down in Calaveras County amid severe storms

MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight Tuesday.People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

10K+
Followers
130
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy