Another windy storm moves through Modesto. Here’s the latest on Dry Creek flood watch

The latest storm brought 0.95 inches of rain to Modesto as of noon Monday, renewing pressure on Dry Creek and toppling at least a few more trees.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain on most days through Sunday. Several feet of snow could fall on the Sierra Nevada watershed. The wind is expected to ease starting Monday afternoon.

Widespread flooding is not forecast thanks to plenty of empty space in foothill reservoirs on the Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers.

Dry Creek remains a concern because it has no dam to moderate its flow. Most of the corridor is park and farmland, with homes atop bluffs, but people venturing near the water risk injury.

Dry Creek is projected to peak at 87.9 feet above sea level at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Weather Service said. It reached about 80 feet Friday and receded to 70 feet Sunday thanks to a break in the storms.

The city of Modesto has closed the extensive parks along Dry Creek and the Tuolumne, which merge just east of downtown.

The river is expected to peak at 52.4 feet Tuesday at the Ninth Street Bridge, which is 2.6 feet below the point where it spills out of its banks. The water could be flowing at as much as 8,500 cubic feet per second, more than 50 times its volume in early autumn.

The latest rainfall figure came from the downtown gauge of the Modesto Irrigation District. It has totaled 10.3 inches for the water year that began July 1. An average year brings 12.12 inches, mainly from November through March.

The central Sierra snowpack reached 201% of average Monday, the California Department of Water Resources reported. It supplies MID and many other water agencies.

Large reservoirs continue to have plenty of unused space because the past three years had below-average runoff. DWR said Monday that Don Pedro Reservoir on the Tuolumne was at 65% of capacity and New Melones on the Stanislaus held 32%.

The Stanislaus is not forecast to get near flood stage this week. Nor is the San Joaquin River, which joins other local rivers before entering the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Monday’s storm caused “significant flooding” on some west county roadways, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen. This included Highway 33 at Marshall Road south of Patterson, Spencer Street and Welty Road south of Vernalis, and Grayson and Cox roads in Grayson.

Highway 33 at Rogers Road, south of Westley, is closed due to flooding.

Roadway flooding at Spencer Street at Welty Road in west Stanislaus County on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. California Highway Patrol

There are two mud and rock slides in west Stanislaus as well. One is on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 near Stuhr Road and one on Del Puerto Canyon Road, which is closed to nonresidents.

A portion of Del Puerto Canyon Road near Frank Raines Park is under as much as three feet of water where Del Puerto creek flooded, Olsen said.

There is also flooding north of Oakdale on Valley Home Road near Lambuth Avenue.

Modesto had at least two reports of trees down as of noon Monday. One was at El Vista and Miller avenues, the other on the 600 block of Ramona Avenue.

A city crew removes a tree that toppled onto cars and a home on Miller Avenue east of Colfax Avenue in east Modesto on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

The Weather Service forecast up to 1 inch of rain in Modesto through Tuesday and up to 80 inches of Sierra snow. A light storm could bring up to 0.1 inches of rain and 2 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday. Up to 1 inch of rain and 2 feet of snow could fall Friday and Saturday.

The Weather Service sees a chance of rain and snow Sunday but has not yet indicated amounts.

Modesto Bee staff writers Deke Farrow and Erin Tracy contributed to this report.