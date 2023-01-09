Read full article on original website
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case - clipped version. Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities...
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
Vermont mayors collaborate on legislative priorities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayors of several Vermont cities are pitching their ideas to Vermont’s legislature. A group of eight mayors from Vermont cities say they need more funding and flexibility to deal with housing, homelessness, mental health, and public transportation in their communities. They say their communities also...
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. That comes on the heels of the release of The State of Vermont’s Children in 2022 report. Ike Bendavid spoke with Morgan Crossman, executive director...
In a season impacted by patterns of climate change, ski areas work to be ‘adaptable’
Scientists in Vermont have documented the state’s rapidly warming winters. As snowmakers hustle to keep pace with the changes in weather conditions, skiers are feeling the impacts. Read the story on VTDigger here: In a season impacted by patterns of climate change, ski areas work to be ‘adaptable’.
Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
New York updates workplace harassment policies
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Scott administration officials testified Thursday that they have concerns about meeting near-term climate targets outlined in the Global Solutions Act. Vermont lawmakers are moving forward with plans to revise a clean heat bill. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
Farmers can earn money by improving conservation practices
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.
Green Mountain Power launches solar program for low-income residents
Green Mountain Power (GMP) Green Mountain Power is a utility in Vermont that serves more than 270,000 residential and business customers with electricity that’s 100% carbon free and 78% renewable. It is the first utility in the world to get a B Corp certification, meeting rigorous social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards and committing to use business as a force for good. With the launch of two new programs, GMP aims to bring clean energy to income-qualified customers.
Three Specialized Vermont Seed Companies Offer the Means to Make Your Garden Grow
As they ring in a new year, many people strive to plant the seeds of good habits, hoping to reap the benefits of healthier behavior patterns. (Dry January, we see you!) Many resolutions involve exercise, getting fresh air and eating more vegetables. One way to meet all of those goals...
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
