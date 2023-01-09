ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Menus set for 2 wine upcoming dinners at Tartine Bistro

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Tartine Bistro has a couple of wine dinners coming up this month. A winter comfort food and bourbon feast is Saturday, Jan. 21. Amuse Bouche: Grilled cheese - brioche, American cheese, roasted garlic butter, tomato bisque. First: Chicken pot pie – bechamel, peas, carrots, puff...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
CLEVELAND, OH
Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
BEREA, OH
