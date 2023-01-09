Read full article on original website
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Menus set for 2 wine upcoming dinners at Tartine Bistro
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Tartine Bistro has a couple of wine dinners coming up this month. A winter comfort food and bourbon feast is Saturday, Jan. 21. Amuse Bouche: Grilled cheese - brioche, American cheese, roasted garlic butter, tomato bisque. First: Chicken pot pie – bechamel, peas, carrots, puff...
Great Big Home + Garden Show set for 10-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Great Big Home + Garden Show is set for February in the International Exposition Center. The show – which features more than 400 exhibits – is Feb. 3-12. Hundreds of experts in kitchen and bath, landscaping, décor, flooring and more will be available...
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Lakewood Project ready for takeoff with rocking space-themed show
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The student-based rock orchestra Lakewood Project is going out of this world with its new “Space Jam” show. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, the space-themed concert features plenty of familiar songs. “We’re pumped and super excited,” said Lakewood Project...
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
1925 brick colonial on Lake Ave. offers character, charm: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Located on one of Lakewood’s prettiest streets and offering views of Lake Erie from out its front windows, the brick colonial at 12907 Lake Ave. is an appealing mix of period charm and contemporary conveniences. Built in 1925, the home boasts classic details like hardwood flooring,...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
MLK Day 2023: Banks, post offices, libraries closed, but stores open
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday is a federal holiday, so that means there will be several closures of government offices, and other services also will be delayed. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Jan. 16:
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
2023 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show nice fit for new space at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2023 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show opened Thursday to a nice-size crowd that fit neatly into the newly renovated I-X Center. This year’s show fills about 500,000 square feet of the center, and is much more accessible than previous years thanks to the organization of the floor space.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
spectrumnews1.com
Antiques Roadshow’s 2023 tour to include first-ever stop in Akron in late spring
AKRON, Ohio — Now in its 28th season of identifying and appraising some of the most intriguing collectable items in the U.S., Antiques Roadshow will come to Akron on Tuesday, June 6. About 2,000 Akron-area residents who sign up online will win free tickets to the show through a...
Concerts you won’t want to miss this year in Cleveland
The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year.
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
