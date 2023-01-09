ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Carter Peterson was sentenced to...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

State of emergency declared for AL. counties

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms. According to Gov. Ivey’s office, as the storms continue to impact the state, Ivey and state officials will assess the situation and determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.
ALABAMA STATE
cenlanow.com

Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Antiques Roadshow is coming to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part history lesson and part treasure hunt, the PBS series Antiques Roadshow is returning to Louisiana to kick off its 28th season on May 2, 2023. Fans of the show who have unusual items can enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy