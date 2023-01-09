Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Carter Peterson was sentenced to...
cenlanow.com
State of emergency declared for AL. counties
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms. According to Gov. Ivey’s office, as the storms continue to impact the state, Ivey and state officials will assess the situation and determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.
cenlanow.com
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
cenlanow.com
Antiques Roadshow is coming to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part history lesson and part treasure hunt, the PBS series Antiques Roadshow is returning to Louisiana to kick off its 28th season on May 2, 2023. Fans of the show who have unusual items can enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have...
