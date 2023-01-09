ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year

One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Black History Month and Orange County Library Events

Black History Month and Orange County Library Events. Black History Month and Orange County Library Events – In February, Orange County Library System invites the community to celebrate Black History Month. Events for all ages will highlight the work of Black authors, musicians, inventors and activists. On Sunday, February 5, Orlando Public Library will hold a celebration of African American literature in poetry, story and song, performed by local luminaries in conjunction with the 33rd Annual African American Read-In. Visit ocls.info/african-american-read to learn more.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

UPDATE: In New Smyrna Beach, leaders vote unanimously to pause new residential development to assess hurricane impacts

Across central Florida, communities are considering how to move forward after hurricanes Ian and Nicole left widespread flooding and damage. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to pause new residential development while they examine hurricane impacts. Freddie Bowlin lost a lot when Hurricane Ian dropped a monumental 21...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Commission selects new mayor

The Leesburg Commission got down to business Monday evening and selected a new mayor. Commissioner Jimmy Burry, who is serving in the newly created District 5, has been chosen as mayor. He succeeds Commissioner Mike Pederson, who has served as mayor for the past year. In addition, two brand-new commissioners...
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water

A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
luxury-houses.net

Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million

1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford families take first step in suing the city for Hurricane Ian damages

SANFORD, Fla. - It’s been 104 days since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. On Wednesday, there are people in Sanford still out of their homes. We first told you about Lily Court on Halloween. The street is miles from the nearest flood zone, yet the neighborhood found itself under three feet of water. Seven families affected have sent letters of intent to the city asking for reimbursement for the damages. They claim the flooding could have been prevented.
SANFORD, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy