Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year
One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Black History Month and Orange County Library Events
Black History Month and Orange County Library Events. Black History Month and Orange County Library Events – In February, Orange County Library System invites the community to celebrate Black History Month. Events for all ages will highlight the work of Black authors, musicians, inventors and activists. On Sunday, February 5, Orlando Public Library will hold a celebration of African American literature in poetry, story and song, performed by local luminaries in conjunction with the 33rd Annual African American Read-In. Visit ocls.info/african-american-read to learn more.
wmfe.org
UPDATE: In New Smyrna Beach, leaders vote unanimously to pause new residential development to assess hurricane impacts
Across central Florida, communities are considering how to move forward after hurricanes Ian and Nicole left widespread flooding and damage. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to pause new residential development while they examine hurricane impacts. Freddie Bowlin lost a lot when Hurricane Ian dropped a monumental 21...
ocfl.net
Orange County Leads the Way in Creating “EPIC” ESOL Pilot for International Drive Hotel Employees
Sadya Pierre has a tough job. For the last five years, she has worked as a housekeeper at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive. Originally from Haiti, Pierre’s limited language proficiency led to challenges communicating with guests at the resort, as well as with simply living in a largely English-speaking community.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Commission selects new mayor
The Leesburg Commission got down to business Monday evening and selected a new mayor. Commissioner Jimmy Burry, who is serving in the newly created District 5, has been chosen as mayor. He succeeds Commissioner Mike Pederson, who has served as mayor for the past year. In addition, two brand-new commissioners...
lazytrips.com
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Active 2022-2023 UCF Knights Transfer Portal List
All the UCF Knights Transfer Portal news in one place.
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, Florida
One of my friends called me a few weeks back and reminded me that we hadn't been out on our monthly Girls' Night Out - in months! We've both been pretty busy lately with family activities and the holidays, so no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't seem to schedule it, and it didn't look like it would work out anytime soon in the future.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
Security increased at Wekiva High School after teen shot in parking lot during basketball game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Orange County high school students are heading back to class for the first time since shots were fired on their campus. A teenager is still recovering after being shot in a parking lot at an Orange County high school. Deputies said they found a...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Fire crews in Seminole County battle fire the size of two football fields
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department battled a blaze in the Mims/Lake Harney area on Sunday. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation call around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they located the fire in a marshy area. Crews battled two separate fires...
luxury-houses.net
Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million
1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford families take first step in suing the city for Hurricane Ian damages
SANFORD, Fla. - It’s been 104 days since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. On Wednesday, there are people in Sanford still out of their homes. We first told you about Lily Court on Halloween. The street is miles from the nearest flood zone, yet the neighborhood found itself under three feet of water. Seven families affected have sent letters of intent to the city asking for reimbursement for the damages. They claim the flooding could have been prevented.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Lake Mary Location
Customers seeking relief after a flaming-hot meal can cool off with one of the brand’s varied milkshakes.
Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
