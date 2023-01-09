ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Coroner ID’s 2 men killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUp4x_0k8kYQQE00

DAYTON — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex last Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims Monday as James Anderson, 23, and Victor Humphrey, 22.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place, at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that there were reports of two people shooting at each other.

In a 911 call obtained through the a public records request, a female caller told dispatchers that her brother and his friend had been shot.

“It’s his chest, it’s his chest,” the caller said.

When police arrived on scene, they found both Anderson and Humphrey shot.

Humphrey died on scene and Anderson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

A 29-year-old man arrived some time later at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Dayton Police at (937)-333-1232. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867 or submit information at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
WDTN

2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Over 90 vehicles reported stolen since January 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has responded to dozens of reports of people having their vehicles stolen since the beginning of the year. On January 11, it was made known that 91 vehicle thefts have been reported stolen. Officials are saying they believe juveniles to be committing most of the thefts in […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into home in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a home in Vandalia Friday. Around 11 a.m., crews were called to respond to a report of a crash in the area of Foley Drive and Donora Drive, Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said. Upon arrival, crews...
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy