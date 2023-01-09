ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KSLTV

7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT

