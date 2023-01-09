Read full article on original website
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Company news: Stephen Uvanni hired by Cushman Wakefield | Pyramid Brokerage
Cushman Wakefield | Pyramid Brokerage Company announce that Stephen Uvanni has joined the Utica office as a commercial real estate agent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
waer.org
Pistol license reopened in Onondaga County, but backlog remains
The Onondaga County Sheriff Department’s pistol license unit office in Syracuse will be reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but it still might be a while before getting a permit. COVID-19 closed the office, forcing the department to conduct permitting operations entirely by mail....
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Onondaga County reports 25 opioid overdoses within 24 hours
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials reported Thursday that 25 overdoses happened in the county within 24 hours. The overdoses were all opioid-related, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Health Department. Officials did not say if any of them were fatal overdoses. Health department officials said...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County
DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan
CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
