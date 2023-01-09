Read full article on original website
Colorado tribal leaders say they were left out of sports-betting law, seek inclusion in historic address
The leaders of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian tribes gave a historic first address to a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Wednesday, drawing ovations from the gathered lawmakers. Concerns of the past, present and future spun through their speeches: The loss of hunting lands...
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 11, 2023
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan.11, 2023, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday:. Aztec Ruins Natio, CO — 2 inches at 7 a.m. Canon Plaza, CO — 3 inches at 9:33 a.m. Cedaredge, CO — 3.5 inches at 8:48 a.m....
Colorado lawmakers want to make EpiPens cheaper for most residents
A new bill in the Colorado legislature would limit what most residents pay out-of-pocket for EpiPens and similar products that treat severe allergic reactions. House Bill 23-1002 would cap patients’ out-of-pocket cost for epinephrine auto-injectors at $60 for a pack of two, which is how they’re typically sold, starting in January 2024.
Colorado’s COVID-19, flu, RSV hospitalizations are dropping
Colorado’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases continued to decline this week, but it’s too early to say that the winter virus season is ending. Flu activity is still relatively high in the state, although it’s decreasing, and it’s not clear if the latest COVID-19 variant could cause another surge.
