4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
etvnews.com
Dinos Edge Out Orem
Carbon had a difficult duel on Wednesday when Orem came to town. The Tigers came ready to rock as they took the first four matches. However, Carbon held its ground and started to battle back. Colin Fausett won the 144 bout, pinning his opponent in just 1:40. That kickstarted the...
etvnews.com
Monster Second Propels Dinos
Carbon hit the road Friday night and headed to Herriman to take on Providence Hall. A close first quarter resulted in a 16-11 Carbon advantage. The Dinos really clapped down on the Patriots in the second, allowing just three points. In the meantime, the visitors silenced the crowd with 18 points of their own to take a 20-point lead into half.
kslsports.com
BYU, Miami Home-and-Home Football Series Canceled
PROVO, Utah – The future football series between BYU and Miami is reportedly off the books. Veteran Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reports that BYU has canceled the two games with the Hurricanes for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. While BYU was an FBS Independent from 2011-2022, they had...
etvnews.com
Alfred Mel Campbell
Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?
Following his decision to return for the 2023 season, Cameron Rising shared why he'll be coming back.
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
kuer.org
Springville, Utah, implements ordinance to limit driver, panhandler interactions
Springville in Utah County has implemented a new ordinance that restricts the transfer of money or goods at intersections within city limits. The city says the reason is to ease traffic congestion due rapid growth. However, there are those that feel it singles out the less fortunate. The ordinance restricts...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College announces founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College has appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the founding...
kjzz.com
Woman killed after losing control, spinning into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after officials say she lost control which caused her to spin into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened a short time before 8 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 185 on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
saltlakemagazine.com
Outdoor Retailer Returns Searching for Reinvention
The snowfall rate at the base of Brighton’s Millicent Lift increased dramatically. Vendors scrambled to lash down branded E-Z up tents as the wind’s rising howl threatened to send expansive displays of gear skyward. Outdoor Retailer (OR) had returned to Salt Lake City after a five-year stint outside of the beehive state, kicking off with the show’s on-snow portion, The Summit, during a classic Utah prefrontal gale. But the harsh conditions didn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm of those participating in the experiential activities.
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this month
If you're a budget-conscious shopper, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is set to open another new store location in Utah this month. Read on to learn more.
