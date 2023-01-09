ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

etvnews.com

Dinos Edge Out Orem

Carbon had a difficult duel on Wednesday when Orem came to town. The Tigers came ready to rock as they took the first four matches. However, Carbon held its ground and started to battle back. Colin Fausett won the 144 bout, pinning his opponent in just 1:40. That kickstarted the...
OREM, UT
etvnews.com

Monster Second Propels Dinos

Carbon hit the road Friday night and headed to Herriman to take on Providence Hall. A close first quarter resulted in a 16-11 Carbon advantage. The Dinos really clapped down on the Patriots in the second, allowing just three points. In the meantime, the visitors silenced the crowd with 18 points of their own to take a 20-point lead into half.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU, Miami Home-and-Home Football Series Canceled

PROVO, Utah – The future football series between BYU and Miami is reportedly off the books. Veteran Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reports that BYU has canceled the two games with the Hurricanes for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. While BYU was an FBS Independent from 2011-2022, they had...
PROVO, UT
etvnews.com

Alfred Mel Campbell

Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
PRICE, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Outdoor Retailer Returns Searching for Reinvention

The snowfall rate at the base of Brighton’s Millicent Lift increased dramatically. Vendors scrambled to lash down branded E-Z up tents as the wind’s rising howl threatened to send expansive displays of gear skyward. Outdoor Retailer (OR) had returned to Salt Lake City after a five-year stint outside of the beehive state, kicking off with the show’s on-snow portion, The Summit, during a classic Utah prefrontal gale. But the harsh conditions didn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm of those participating in the experiential activities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

