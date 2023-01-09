Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
RideApart
Tork Updates Kratos R And Launches Premium Kratos X Variant
After much anticipation—six years' worth, in fact—Indian electric mobility brand Tork finally unleashed the Kratos in 2022. The electric naked bike just completed its rookie season but that isn’t stopping Tork from upgrading the platform in 2023. That means the new Kratos X premium variant replaces the previous base model while the Kratos R benefits from minor updates.
RideApart
CAKE States Interest In Entering India’s Electric Two-Wheeler Market
Auto Expo 2023 just kicked off in Greater Noida, India, and to our surprise, electric mobility brand CAKE is in attendance. The Swedish manufacturer makes headlines on a regular basis, but Auto Expo 2023 marks the first time CAKE has indicated an interest in entering India’s electric two-wheeler market.
RideApart
Historic French Marque Dollar To Be Showcased In 2023 Retromobile Show
Many motorcyclists of today, myself included, will surely be unfamiliar with the motorcycle manufacturer that went by the name of Dollar. Indeed, after spending quite a bit of time researching about the now-defunct brand, I’ve found that very little information, if at all, is available. What I was able...
RideApart
Ducati Sold The Most Bikes In Company History In 2022
2022 marked yet another record-breaking year for Ducati. In 2021, the Borgo Panigale factory recorded 59,447 units sold, surpassing its 2020 totals by a hefty 24 percent. The 2021 returns were so significant that they also outpaced the brand’s pre-pandemic (2019) sales by 12 percent. Ducati only continued to...
RideApart
Ultraviolette Shows Off F99 Racing Platform At Auto Expo 2023
Indian electric mobility startup Ultraviolette knows how to generate hype. The brand’s sharp-looking F77 roadster propelled the small company to instant stardom, with e-motorcycle enthusiasts clambering for the performance-oriented model. Ultraviolette isn’t letting up anytime soon either. At this year’s Auto Expo in Greater Noida, India, the firm continued building momentum—and hype—by unveiling its F99 Racing Platform.
RideApart
KTM And Bajaj Partnership Surpasses One Million Motorcycles Produced
It's no secret at this point that a lot of European motorcycle manufacturers forge strategic partnerships with Chinese and Indian manufacturers in order to offer their products at more competitive prices in select markets around the world. We've seen it with BMW, teaming up with Indian giant TVS for the G 310 range, and Chinese manufacturer Loncin for the engines of the 800cc to 900cc lineup.
RideApart
Suzuki Announces U.S. Pricing For The 2023 GSX-8S And V-Strom 800DE
When Suzuki introduced the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE at EICMA 2022, fans of middleweight sport nakeds and adventure bikes had something new to get excited about. Powered by Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel-twin engine with 270-degree crankshaft, the possibilities for both bikes are intriguing. As a company that sells its bikes worldwide, of course, pricing and availability vary by region—so as new bikes roll out, some of us have to wait to find out the details until it’s our turn.
RideApart
Italian Marque Morbidelli Could Soon Be Making A Comeback
Recent years have brought about the revival of multiple European motorcycle brands, notably through the help of Asian manufacturers. Benelli, for example, once again hit the spotlight following Qianjiang's acquisition of the company. Smaller brands like Bristol Motorcycles have also made comebacks in certain markets. Now, yet another brand seems...
Comments / 0