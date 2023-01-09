ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Andrew McCarthy’s First Attempt at TikTok with Daughter

By Marisa Losciale
 4 days ago

The actor and his 17-year-old daughter are vying to break the internet.

Andrew McCarthy is known for many things—his widespread acting career, award-winning travel stories he's authored, his New York Times Bestseller, and as a member of the " Brat Pack "—but one thing not on that list? TikTok star.

McCarthy, 60, is set on changing that, though, appearing in one of his daughter's most recent videos on the social media platform.

The actor and his 17-year-old daughter Willow —who he shares with his wife of 11 years, Dolores Rice —got together on New Year's Eve and decided to celebrate the completion of 2022 by ending another era: McCarthy's avoidance of the app.

In the video, the two can be seen attempting one of the latest dance trends to take over TikTok. As SZA's "Big Boy" plays in the background, the father-daughter duo tries their best at the viral routine in what appears to be a bathroom.

The family must have been busy getting ready for their night out as they were dressed to the nines, with Willow flaunting a black spaghetti strap velour mini dress from Urban Outfitters and the actor rocking a full suit; neither one of them was wearing shoes, though.

While Willow looks to have the moves down pat, her father struggles to keep up with the choreography—he remained a good sport, continuing to dance the moves he remembered and closing out the video with a smile .

"Andrew McCarthy is a dancer?" the teen asked her followers, who quickly responded with a whole lot of love for the actor.

"Andrew ate that uppp," exclaimed one fan, while others credited him as an icon and cited almost his entire IMDb record.

" Mannequin was my favorite 80s movie and Pretty in Pink . Your dad rocks," one TikTok user wrote.

"WAIT I REMEMBER HIM FROM GOOD GIRLS WHEN HE PLAYED THE HITMAN OMGGGGG," squealed another.

"Is that Ian from The Resident ?" questioned another.

While this TikTok cameo was a first from the actor, we sure hope it isn't his last!

