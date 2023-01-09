ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'This is SportsCenter' ad features Delta State's Fighting Okra

By Joe Lucia
 4 days ago
The latest edition of ESPN’s This is SportsCenter ad campaign features a pair of anchors and an angry mascot.

Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi give a performance evaluation to a particularly ornery mascot – Delta State’s Fighting Okra, who stands there scowling the whole time.

I always appreciated This is SportsCenter ads that featured mascots , including the first edition in the new campaign (which included Otto the Orange). Given that Delta State is a D-II school, this might be the most attention that the Fighting Okra has gotten nationally in quite awhile.

The spot will premiere on TV during Monday’s National Championship between Georgia and TCU.

