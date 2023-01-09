Read full article on original website
WAFF
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather has swept through the majority of North Alabama on Thursday morning with many areas experiencing severe damage. Many WAFF viewers have sent in photos of the damage they’ve seen from across North Alabama. One viewer in Lawrence County submitted this photo of the...
Alabama tornado risk increases: Live updates on today’s severe weather threat
The potential for severe weather -- and tornadoes -- continues for Alabama on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Severe storms --some with tornado warnings attached -- continued to track across parts of Alabama as of 1:30 p.m., and the threat will spread eastward during the day as a strong cold front moves through the state.
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
wbrc.com
Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
At least 6 confirmed dead as tornadoes rip across central Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
School closings, early dismissals for Alabama’s severe weather on Thursday, Jan. 12
Some Alabama school districts have announced closings or are going remote as strong to severe storms are forecast to move into the western part of the state Thursday morning. The severe weather includes the possibility of hail and winds pushing 60 m.p.h. with chances for tornadoes. The storms are expected...
Expert says deadly Alabama tornado may signal start of bad tornado year
A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And it may be...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
Alabama governor declares state of emergency as tornadoes sweep through state
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a state of emergency for six counties after severe storms pummeled the state Thursday. Ivey issued a state of emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties after a series of tornadoes ripped through the state Thursday, causing damage to buildings and knocking out power for 30,000…
WTVM
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
