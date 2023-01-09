ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAFF

PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather has swept through the majority of North Alabama on Thursday morning with many areas experiencing severe damage. Many WAFF viewers have sent in photos of the damage they’ve seen from across North Alabama. One viewer in Lawrence County submitted this photo of the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
WXII 12

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama

Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
HALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
