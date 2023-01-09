ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin released from hospital, has returned to Buffalo

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbeAw_0k8kXJWa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csPCo_0k8kXJWa00

Exactly one week from the day Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury during the opening quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup, the 24-year-old has been released from the hospital . While Hamlin has returned to Buffalo, he has technically only been transferred to another hospital closer to his home base. Hamlin will continue his rehab process back in Buffalo.

Still, this is a very positive development in Hamlin’s health condition. Dr. William Knight, who had been attending to Hamlin, commented on his former patient’s medical state.

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery. They will continue to monitor him to see the effect of the flight on him but all looks good so far.”

Damar Hamlin’s doctor on his medical condition

Another doctor who is familiar with Hamlin’s progress noted a typical recovery from such an injury is usually measured in “ weeks to months ” while also adding the Bills safety has shown remarkable improvement thus far.

Related: Damar Hamlin’s jersey becomes best-seller on Fanatics

Damar Hamlin is already on his feet, able to walk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAHqr_0k8kXJWa00
Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hamlin has continued to get back to normal and is even already walking around and completing physical therapy to get back on track. While doctors in Buffalo will continue to keep a close eye on Hamlin’s condition, today marks a significant milestone for the Pennsylvania native.

Doctors added that Hamlin “appears to be completely neurologically intact, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue on his path to recovery.”

He has no further injuries, but is understandably a bit weak from being in a hospital for the past several days.

The last update we have is from Hamlin himself, who continues to provide inspiration.

Related: Buffalo Bills star says Damar Hamlin actually apologized for trauma his collapse created

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season

NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy