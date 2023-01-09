Damar Hamlin released from hospital, has returned to Buffalo

Exactly one week from the day Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury during the opening quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup, the 24-year-old has been released from the hospital . While Hamlin has returned to Buffalo, he has technically only been transferred to another hospital closer to his home base. Hamlin will continue his rehab process back in Buffalo.

Still, this is a very positive development in Hamlin’s health condition. Dr. William Knight, who had been attending to Hamlin, commented on his former patient’s medical state.

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery. They will continue to monitor him to see the effect of the flight on him but all looks good so far.” Damar Hamlin’s doctor on his medical condition

Another doctor who is familiar with Hamlin’s progress noted a typical recovery from such an injury is usually measured in “ weeks to months ” while also adding the Bills safety has shown remarkable improvement thus far.

Related: Damar Hamlin’s jersey becomes best-seller on Fanatics

Damar Hamlin is already on his feet, able to walk

Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hamlin has continued to get back to normal and is even already walking around and completing physical therapy to get back on track. While doctors in Buffalo will continue to keep a close eye on Hamlin’s condition, today marks a significant milestone for the Pennsylvania native.

Doctors added that Hamlin “appears to be completely neurologically intact, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue on his path to recovery.”

He has no further injuries, but is understandably a bit weak from being in a hospital for the past several days.

The last update we have is from Hamlin himself, who continues to provide inspiration.

Related: Buffalo Bills star says Damar Hamlin actually apologized for trauma his collapse created

More must-reads: