Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay says decision on return will be made soon

Rumors continue to pop up that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could resign after six seasons to spend more time with his family and focus on a potential broadcasting career.

One day after the still-defending champs finished up shop on an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, McVay made it clear that he’s going to take a bit to make a decision. It’s the first time that the Super Bowl-winning head coach has acknowledged an uncertainty about his future in Southern California.

“(I will) take a couple of days to really be able to reflect and have a lot of conversations that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me and my family.” Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay on his future, v ia Greg Beacham of the Associated Press

McVay also made clear to point out that he’s not simply going to retire even if he does opt to leave the Rams after this current run. “I don’t get the sense in the least bit that I’m done coaching,” McVay told reporters.

Set to turn 37 later in January, it stands to reason that McVay wouldn’t rule out a return to the NFL sidelines. In no way does that mean he’ll be back in Los Angeles for a seventh season.

There was talk about a potential departure after McVay’s Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s Super Bowl. Instead, he opted to sign a contract extension.

However, things feel a bit different this time around. Los Angeles won a mere five games during the 2022 season . It saw stars such as Matthew Stafford , Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald miss substantial time to injury. Things don’t seem to be trending in a positive direction for this organization after so many win-now moves by general manger Les Snead created some long-term downfalls.

Sean McVay coaching record: 60-38 record, .612 winning percentage, one Super Bowl title

Based on his performance in Los Angeles, the Rams would love to get McVay back for at least one more season. Right now, it’s looking less likely by the hour.

We’ll find out soon enough if the timeline Sean McVay announced on Monday rings true.

