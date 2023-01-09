ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say.

By Elizabeth Weise and Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

California faces a "parade of storms" over the next several weeks, on top of deluges that have killed at least 14 people, caused flooding, knocked out power and forced evacuations and school closures up and down the coast.

Given the Mediterranean climate of the state's coastal areas, wet winters and dry summers are a natural part of California's weather patterns going back millennia.

But are this year's storms something out of the ordinary, and something that can be attributed to climate change ? In a state that is home to almost 40 million people with a $3.6 trillion economy – on track to be the fourth-biggest in the world – the weather matters.

Here's what to know.

What's happening in California with the storms?

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency Sunday to aid California, which is in the thick of what National Weather Service meteorologists have called a " conveyer belt " of storms. The first one hit New Year's Eve, the next began Friday and lasted through the weekend, and another lashed coastal areas Sunday night through Monday. Several more are on the way.

A drier pattern doesn't seem likely until Jan. 20 at least, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a news conference Monday.

CALIFORNIA AND CLIMATE: Experts warn of a disaster 'larger than any in world history'

Are California's storms normal?

California's coastal climate is naturally marked by wet winters and dry summers, but that pattern contains a large amount of variability. The historical record as well as paleoclimatological studies examining patterns over millennia show periods of severe drought and periods of extreme wetness.

The drought of the past several years has been extreme. Last January, February and March were the driest three months in recorded state history in terms of rainfall and snowfall.

Because much of the state has been in a drought for so long, many residents either have forgotten, or never experienced, just how wet things can get. The last truly wet period was in the 1990s.

But in reality, California's climate is intrinsically variable.

"We have in recent years become accustomed to quite dry conditions and a lot of winters that didn't feel much like winter in a lot of California past decade or so," Swain said. "And that is both unusual but also typical in the longer context."

More: California's wild extremes of drought and floods to worsen as climate warms

What does climate change have to do with the California storms?

It's too soon to say whether this spate of winter storms is part of a larger climate-change-driven shift or was just the luck of the draw. But climate scientists are clear that overall, the state's weather is becoming more variable and more intense, which is a long-predicted effect of global warming.

The natural variability of the state's climate has masked the increases, Swain said.

Climate scientists in California are calling the pattern "precipitation whiplash" – when it does rain, the rains are heavier and more catastrophic at the same time that droughts can become longer and more intense.

That's because the overall heating of the atmosphere creates greater variability. Since the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, the world's temperature has increased by about 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit , and more increases are expected.

"Climate change today has probably already doubled the risk of an extremely severe storm sequence in California," Swain said. "That risk has increased quietly in the background during a period of extreme drought."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZndE_0k8kXE6x00
In an aerial view, cars are submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area on January 9, 2023 in Windsor, California. California continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

California is also getting drier

Climate change is adding to the risk of extreme heat events, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said at a briefing Monday.

One study they cited looked at climate extremes in California and Nevada from October 2020 to September 2021 and concluded human-caused climate change and La Niña together led to a more than six-fold increase in the risk of compound hot and dry extremes.

One of the major climate-change-driven consequences emerging from the studies is the intensity of heat waves, said NOAA climate scientist Stephanie Herring.

“Research is showing that these extreme heat events are also likely to become the new normal in the not too distant future," she said.

How can climate change make California both drier and wetter?

The underlying concept is simple. When more energy is added to the Earth’s atmospheric system, it becomes more volatile, said Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist and professor at Texas Tech University.

“Climate change is loading the weather dice against us. We always have a chance of rolling a double six: a hurricane or a heat wave," she said. "As the Earth warms, the chances of getting a six or a seven increases."

Dig Deeper: Climate Change

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say.

Comments / 52

Mark Bruesehoff
4d ago

Does anyone remember El Nino? The 82-83 storm season was just like this. Not everything is climate change. Gaven better figure out a way to capture this water for the next round of rain lean years.

Reply(3)
24
Barny
4d ago

Climate change is not connected to Industrial Revolution. The increases in temperature during this time is a tiny part of data compared to all the history of earth. So come to any conclusion in this manner is nonsense. If scientists had been keeping records over hundreds of thousands of years then maybe they could come up with some accurate estimates but until that happens scientists are just guessing and theorizing. Just realized politicians are using this to rise tax revenues and controlling citizens. Wake up!!!

Reply
12
David Chapman
4d ago

I've lived here since the 1960's. It has rained like this before. Many times. It's over development, and mismanagement of our lakes, reservoirs, and rivers that have led to these problems. Greed is at the heart.

Reply
11
Related
jambroadcasting.com

California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car

(NEW YORK) — Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the West Coast over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
qhubonews.com

There are fears of potentially fatal mudslides as atmospheric rivers pass over areas in California that were previously affected by wildfires, demonstrating what climate-related tragedies can look like.

Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG. Rivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged

Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

749K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy