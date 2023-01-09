ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

Is Your Laundry Detergent Illegal? It May Be In New York

People have found over the years that laundry detergent can be deadly, if ingested. It's not really a surprise. It seems more of a shock that some are ignorant enough to eat laundry products in the first place, but we live in a strange world. Even if we are not ingesting the products, most of us don't want to be washing our clothes with a possible cancer causing ingredient, either. That's why New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation put a cap on a chemical compound found in some popular laundry detergents. Is yours one of them?
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
MAINE STATE
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Daily Voice

Ex-Director Of NY Charity Sentenced For Embezzling Over $1M

The former executive director of a New York charity is heading to federal prison after being convicted of embezzling more than $1 million to fund a life of luxury.Long Island resident Wafa Abboud, age 55, of Merrick, was sentenced to nearly three years behind bars in federal court in Brooklyn on We…
MERRICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley

Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
HARRISON, NY
101.5 WPDH

In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State

In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
TENNESSEE STATE
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Statewide Strategy to Address NY’s Housing Crisis, Build 800,000 New Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide strategy to address New York’s housing crisis, build 800,000 new homes over the next decade to meet the historic shortage, and support New York renters and homeowners as part of the 2023 State of the State. The New York Housing Compact, a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy, includes local participation requirements and incentives to achieve housing growth in every community so that every part of the State is a partner in solving this urgent crisis. The plan will also require municipalities with MTA rail stations to locally rezone for higher density residential development.
pix11.com

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year

Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes

An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
mynbc5.com

Data breach halts home closings in parts of northern New York

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Families in Northern New York looking to buy a new home in the new year are hitting a hurdle. The records website used by hundreds of cities, towns, and countries nationwide, including Clinton County, is down. COTT Systems is the Ohio-based vendor that Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

