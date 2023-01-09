ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Rental Housing Can't Be Reserved for the Wealthy: New York Must Regulate the Application Process

If Mayor Eric Adams wants to solve New York City's housing crisis, he must challenge some of the city's most powerful players: landlords. The absurd demands that landlords place on renters is one major part of New York City’s housing crisis that simply does not get enough attention. The standards many landlords use to confirm whether prospective tenants qualify for housing need massive reform and are often as much of a concern – and barrier – as rental prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about

When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nathalie writer

Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York

These restaurants are known for their delicious Chinese dishes and range from upscale fine-dining establishments to casual neighborhood spots. The list includes a variety of Chinese cuisine styles, including Szechuan, seafood, and vegetarian options. Some of the restaurants on the list are known for their spicy dishes, while others are known for their innovative and modern twists on traditional Chinese cuisine. All of these restaurants have received high ratings and positive reviews from diners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm

This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food hub in New York 1st to accept SNAP EBT payments online

New York-based food hub The Hub on the Hill has become the country's first community food hub to accept SNAP EBT payments online, according to an announcement Monday. The development is made possible with the help of Forage, a payments processor that makes it easier for grocers to accept SNAP online, the group said in a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
BROOKLYN, NY

