ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 8

Guest
4d ago

Didn’t she just say her city couldn’t take anyone? Or was that just immigrants?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”

“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

On Day 3 Of Loudoun Transit Strike, Negotiations Are At A Standstill

Unionized Loudoun County Transit workers say they aren’t taking their employer’s last, best, and final offer at the negotiation table. The workers have been on strike since Wednesday over wages and other issues. Some bus services, including commuter routes to D.C. and routes connecting to the Silver Line, have been suspended. The transit agency served about 1,250 trips a day in 2021 and 6,821 trips a day pre-pandemic.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor’s ‘Comeback’ Plan Includes 7M SF of Residential Development

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday unveiled D.C.’s Comeback Plan, a tool for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years that includes adding millions of square feet of housing. The goals of the plan center around boosting incomes, job opportunities, and housing and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023

The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.

It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro announces it could add more trains to certain weekdays, redesign Metrobus

WASHINGTON (7News) — At a Thursday meeting, Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke said the transit service may soon offer more service on some weekdays than others. At this stage in the pandemic, many workers in the D.C. area are doing a hybrid schedule in which they work in the office some days, and at home others. Clarke said that has led to a trend in which ridership is significantly higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays than Mondays and Fridays.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign

Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria aims to rename three Confederate-honoring streets per year

At a City Council meeting last night (Tuesday), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson unveiled the next stage of plans to ramp up the renaming of streets that honor Confederate leaders, the Washington Post first reported. While the city has renamed the Alexandria portion of Jefferson Davis Highway and removed the Appomattox...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alextimes.com

SNAP emergency food benefits to end

Next month will mark the last payment of emergency food benefits, leaving approximately 3,845 Alexandria households with a decrease in their SNAP benefits, according to a news release. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals receiving SNAP assistance received temporary benefits and anyone without health insurance could receive...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy