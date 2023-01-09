Read full article on original website
Learn to fish event
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding its annual Get Hooked! Learn to Fish event Saturday, January 21. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ojibwa Golf & Bowl in Chippewa Falls. It’s a free fishing event with instruction by local fishing...
Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire receives $1 million
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire is getting one million in federal funds. They will be using that money to make some much needed renovations. The Teen Program Center, located in the Lee and Mary Markquart Center, is the first renovation project. “We’ve...
WAGNER TAILS: July and Serenity
BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Named July, which is the month she arrived at the cat rescue, this black and white cat is about five years old. July was found in Chetek last year and currently lives at the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County while she waits to find a new home. Caretakers describe her as loving and friendly with people, but she isn’t fond of sharing attention.
Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire county’s emergency communications center will be upgrading its services after receiving an $89,000 grant. City Council members approved the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. The Eau Claire emergency center manager, Greg Rosno, said the money will go towards upgrading...
Hope Gospel Mission unveils expansion to its facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area non-profit helping community members experiencing homelessness unveiled an expansion to its facility. Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire runs a short stay living space to provide a place for people without one. As part of its expansion, it made the bathroom, living room and laundry areas larger.
Signs and coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you feel more down than usual lately, experts say you may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Corina Fisher, a behavioral care therapist with Prevea in Eau Claire, said SAD is a type of depression that normally starts in late fall and continues into the winter months.
School District of Altoona approves referendum question
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -This April, voters living within the School District of Altoona will see a referendum question on the ballot. In a special meeting Wednesday night, Altoona’s Board of Education approved a referendum question for the upcoming spring election. The district is looking to raise $26 million to address the needs of its growing student body.
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails to close Saturday
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are set to close Saturday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails will close Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, due to warm temperatures.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
Fatal Taylor Co. Fire
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Man charged in September Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was shot by two Eau Claire Police Department officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them is charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Clayton Livingston was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a...
2nd suspect charged in shooting death of Altoona man pleads not guilty
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second suspect charged in the shooting death of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17 pleads not guilty. 32-year-old Michael Purnell entered the pleas to counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
1 person dead, 1 hurt after structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday
TOWN OF MAPLEHURST (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Stanley died due to injuries she suffered from the fire and 50-year-old Matthew Zarins was hurt.
Plea entered for man charged in Eau Claire County fatal hit-and-run
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 35-year-old Eau Claire man charged in a fatal hit-and-run enters not guilty pleas. Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He is accused of hitting 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock with his 2017 Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of July 3, 2022 while Peacock was walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
