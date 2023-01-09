BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Named July, which is the month she arrived at the cat rescue, this black and white cat is about five years old. July was found in Chetek last year and currently lives at the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County while she waits to find a new home. Caretakers describe her as loving and friendly with people, but she isn’t fond of sharing attention.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO