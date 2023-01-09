Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Protects Site Near Ghost Town Of Sunrise Connected to Wyoming’s Ancient Red Ocher Mine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has one of the world’s oldest red ocher mines near the former town of Sunrise in Platte County. Next to that site is a lesser-known area of importance, the Sutton archaeological site. It has some extraordinarily large ceremonial circles...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
county17.com
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
3 things to know this morning – January 12, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project’s labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
county17.com
Gov. Gordon highlights commitment to indigenous peoples, clean energy in message to legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the need for Wyoming to support its indigenous peoples and to uphold its commitment to clean energy and state irrigation systems during his message to the Legislature today. Support for Indigenous People. The governor stressed the importance of recognizing tribal sovereignty in...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
cowboystatedaily.com
There Are Useful Career Training Programs For Wyoming Students – But No One Knows About Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an array of apprenticeship programs suitable for high school-age students to help them figure out what direction they want to go with their lives before committing to potentially expensive post-secondary training. Many schools are either unaware of these programs,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That State Collects Mineral Taxes Monthly, Lawmakers Work To Streamline Payout Process
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been a year since mineral production and exploration companies began paying their state mineral production taxes monthly. As with any transition, there have been some hiccups, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is sponsoring a bill to address one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Gov. Matt Mead Named ‘Citizen Of The West’ At National Western Stock Show
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead was named “Citizen of the West” at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Tuesday, joining a list of notable Wyomingites who have been given the honor. “I was just so honored to...
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
Comments / 0