Wyoming State

Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands

A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior

A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead

Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
