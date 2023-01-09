Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wild Stolen Car Chase Ends In Paterson With Struggle, Gunshot, Prosecutor Confirms
A Paterson police officer’s gun accidentally discharged during the arrest of a repeat offender from Sussex County after he led officers on a wild stolen car chase, authorities said. It took three days for Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes to confirm the incident from Monday night, Jan. 9.
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
News 12
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
Old Bridge man faces drug and weapon charges after months-long investigation
An Old Bridge man faces a number of drug and weapon offenses after a months-long investigation by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Elijah Parker, 35, was arrested in New Brunswick on...
Cops searching for knife-wielding man who assaulted student outside N.J. school
Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a student Thursday afternoon outside Sayreville War Memorial High School while armed with a knife. Officers were called to the school at 2:18 p.m. and ordered students and staff to shelter in place to determine if it was safe to dismiss students, according to a statement from the Sayreville Police Department.
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Solving 2019 Murder
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a September 2019 murder in Neptune Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Neptune Township Police Department into the homicide of Wayne E. Jones, 46,...
New Brunswick Police Help Arrest Man Who's Facing Drug, Gun Charges
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – A man arrested in New Brunswick last week with two loaded handguns, about 70 folds of heroin and several grams of crack cocaine is facing several charges, police said. Elijah Parker, 35, of Old Bridge, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the New Brunswick Police Department after police saw him “engaging in several suspected hand-to-hand narcotics transactions,” according to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Parker has been charged with two counts of second-degree...
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
Captain promoted to chief to settle lawsuit in embattled N.J. police department, records show
A police captain in Bergen County has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Palisades Park in exchange for a promotion to chief and $40,000 in damages, according to court documents. Capt. Anthony Espino, who is a member of the department’s internal affairs bureau, claimed in court papers the former acting...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County: UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday, officials said. He has been identified as David Sloane, a navy veteran and maintenance/administrative worker for the apartment complex.------------------------An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a …
Jackson Man Charged With Three Counts Of Aggravated Assault And Eluding Law Enforcement
January 10, 2023 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, has been charged with…
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
