Middletown, NJ

News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

SAYREVILLE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Solving 2019 Murder

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a September 2019 murder in Neptune Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Neptune Township Police Department into the homicide of Wayne E. Jones, 46,...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Police Help Arrest Man Who's Facing Drug, Gun Charges

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – A man arrested in New Brunswick last week with two loaded handguns, about 70 folds of heroin and several grams of crack cocaine is facing several charges, police said. Elijah Parker, 35, of Old Bridge, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the New Brunswick Police Department after police saw him “engaging in several suspected hand-to-hand narcotics transactions,” according to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Parker has been charged with two counts of second-degree...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ

