NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – A man arrested in New Brunswick last week with two loaded handguns, about 70 folds of heroin and several grams of crack cocaine is facing several charges, police said. Elijah Parker, 35, of Old Bridge, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the New Brunswick Police Department after police saw him “engaging in several suspected hand-to-hand narcotics transactions,” according to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Parker has been charged with two counts of second-degree...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO