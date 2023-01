“Uncoupled” has been canceled at Netflix after airing just one season, Variety has learned. The comedy series from creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman dropped its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on July 29, 2022. The series starred Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson. Per the official series logline, “Michael thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.” Along...

