Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
wktn.com
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
wktn.com
OHP Students Make Wooden Flags for LCSO and SRO
Several students at Ohio Hi Point made wooden flags for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. One was also made for High Point’s School Resource Officer as well. The flags will be hung on the walls inside of the Sheriff’s Office. Culinary students at Ohio Hi Point also...
wktn.com
Two Blood Drives Being Held this Month in Hardin County
There are two blood drives still scheduled around the area yet this month. The first one is Monday January 23. It will run from noon until 6pm at the First Baptist Church located on County Road 175 in Kenton. The other blood drive will be held on Monday January 30.
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
wktn.com
Man Wanted in Connection to Murder in Marion Arrested
A man wanted on a charge of homicide in Marion County was arrested in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday. According to a release from Sheriff Matt Bayles, Marquis D. Adams was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshall’s Office. He is being held in Detroit until he can be extradited...
wktn.com
WCSO Taking Applications for Overdose Response Coordinator
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of Overdose Response Coordinator. The coordinator will be assigned to the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and assist in Fatal and Non-Fatal overdose cases including criminal investigations and data processing. Only written forms of applications and resumes will...
YAHOO!
Funeral planned Monday for Marion woman killed in Upper Sandusky attack
A Marion woman who was killed during a brutal attack by a man on New Year's Day in Wyandot County will be laid to rest on Monday. According to a report from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Keris L. (Dilgard) Riebel, age 22, Marion, was found dead inside the Dollar Tree store on East Wyandot Avenue when officers arrived on the scene around 4:25 p.m. last Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that a male subject who was "waving a machete around" and had struck a female employee, who turned out to be Riebel.
wktn.com
Storybook Breakfast Benefits DPIL Taking Place Jan. 21
A Storybook Breakfast to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Hardin County will be served on Saturday January 21. It will be from 8 until 10:30 that morning in the lower level of the Moose Lodge in Kenton. Tickets for the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast can be purchased at...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Incident
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton police early Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers were dispatched to Hardin Memorial Hospital for a possible domestic incident. After investigating, Junior R. Miller was arrested. He is currently being held in the Multi-County Jail in...
wktn.com
Obituary for Ruth Joan (Hastings) Bacon
Funeral services for Ruth Joan (Hastings) Bacon will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Cynthia Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
wktn.com
Upper Sandusky Man Indicted on Murder Charge
An Upper Sandusky man accused of killing a woman in an Upper Sandusky store on New Year’s Day has been indicted. Crawford County Now reported that a Wyandot County Grand Jury returned an indictment of murder against 27 year old Bethel Bekele. Additional charges are possible. Bekele is alleged...
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
wktn.com
Obituary for Karen Harper
Funeral services for Karen E. (Fish) Harper will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John Rozewicz officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Belle Center Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.
wktn.com
Obituary for Alice A. Brown
Alice A. Brown age 87 of Forest, died at her residence Wed. Jan.11, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1935 in Williamstown on to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apr. 1, 1953, and he died Mar. 12, 2012. Surviving are her children Beverly (Donnie) Southward, Forest, James (Vickie Johnson) Brown, Forest, Bruce (Angie) Brown, Wharton, Sharon Brown, SC, Michael (Julia) Brown, Forest, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, sisters Bessie Tracy and Virginia Lawrence, both of Forest. She is preceded in death by a daughter Jody Stump and a brother Allen Jolliff.
wktn.com
MLJ Library Hosting Virtual Discussion with Author
The Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library is having a virtual hour-long discussion with Bestselling author Dana K. White. That is scheduled for Tuesday January 17th at 2 PM via digital live-stream in partnership with the library. Visit the Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library...
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
wktn.com
Four Day Weekend for Kenton School Students
The Kenton City School students are gearing up for a four day weekend. School will not be in session on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King day. There is also no school for students on Tuesday, January 17. That day will be a staff professional development and records day.
Comments / 2