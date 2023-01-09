PHOTOS: Artists Adding Characters Onto Roundup Rodeo BBQ Façade in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO