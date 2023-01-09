Read full article on original website
MLJ Library Hosting Virtual Discussion with Author
The Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library is having a virtual hour-long discussion with Bestselling author Dana K. White. That is scheduled for Tuesday January 17th at 2 PM via digital live-stream in partnership with the library. Visit the Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library...
Four Day Weekend for Kenton School Students
The Kenton City School students are gearing up for a four day weekend. School will not be in session on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King day. There is also no school for students on Tuesday, January 17. That day will be a staff professional development and records day.
ACSO Exlporer’s Participate in Crime Scene Investigations Class
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post #600 paid a visit earlier this week to Wright State University Lake Campus. Explorers were able to participate in a crime scene investigations class, & get hands-on training with instructors. The 18th year of having the Explorer Post at the Auglaize County...
WCSO Taking Applications for Overdose Response Coordinator
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of Overdose Response Coordinator. The coordinator will be assigned to the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and assist in Fatal and Non-Fatal overdose cases including criminal investigations and data processing. Only written forms of applications and resumes will...
Two Blood Drives Being Held this Month in Hardin County
There are two blood drives still scheduled around the area yet this month. The first one is Monday January 23. It will run from noon until 6pm at the First Baptist Church located on County Road 175 in Kenton. The other blood drive will be held on Monday January 30.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
Storybook Breakfast Benefits DPIL Taking Place Jan. 21
A Storybook Breakfast to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Hardin County will be served on Saturday January 21. It will be from 8 until 10:30 that morning in the lower level of the Moose Lodge in Kenton. Tickets for the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast can be purchased at...
55th Anniversery of MLK Speech at ONU
Today is the 55th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivering a speech at Ohio Northern University in Ada. Classes were dismissed at 10 on the morning of January 11, 1968 to allow students to attend the speech. An overflow crowd filled the Taft Memorial Gymnasium to hear Dr....
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Upper Sandusky Man Indicted on Murder Charge
An Upper Sandusky man accused of killing a woman in an Upper Sandusky store on New Year’s Day has been indicted. Crawford County Now reported that a Wyandot County Grand Jury returned an indictment of murder against 27 year old Bethel Bekele. Additional charges are possible. Bekele is alleged...
Obituary for Patricia A. Watkins
Funeral services for Patricia A. Watkins will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Incident
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton police early Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers were dispatched to Hardin Memorial Hospital for a possible domestic incident. After investigating, Junior R. Miller was arrested. He is currently being held in the Multi-County Jail in...
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
OHP Students Make Wooden Flags for LCSO and SRO
Several students at Ohio Hi Point made wooden flags for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. One was also made for High Point’s School Resource Officer as well. The flags will be hung on the walls inside of the Sheriff’s Office. Culinary students at Ohio Hi Point also...
Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
