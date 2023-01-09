Thomas McClaren Sr., 85 and Nancy (Harp) McClaren 84, both of Kenton passed away January 9, 2023. Thomas was born on January 14, 1937 to the late Pearl and Pearl (Drumm) McClaren. He is preceded in death by his brothers; Buffor Loney, John McClaren, sisters; Alice Miller and Helen Ann Williams. Nancy was born September 25, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Rachel (Treen) Harp. Nancy is preceded in death by brothers; George Harp and Donald Harp. Nancy is survived by her sister; Laverna (John) Cowen. Tom and Nancy are both survived by their sons; Kenneth (Jennifer) McClaren, Thomas McClaren Jr., daughter; Tammy (James) Manns, grandchildren; Penny (Shane) McCafferty, Richard (Keera) McClaren, Troy (Morgan) Grauel, Ryan (Samantha) McClaren, great-grandchildren; McKala, Lainee, Arya, Ella, Hazel and Athena. Tom and Nancy was a very fun loving couple that brought much laughter and many smiles into this world. They both took a lot of pride in watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and they loved them all very much. Tom and Nancy will be truly missed by their family and friends. There will be a graveside service held for Tom and Nancy at 10:00 AM on January 18, 2023 for the family and close friends at Otterbein Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside service at the Kenton Moose at 11:30 AM . SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting.

