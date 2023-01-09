Read full article on original website
MLJ Library Hosting Virtual Discussion with Author
The Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library is having a virtual hour-long discussion with Bestselling author Dana K. White. That is scheduled for Tuesday January 17th at 2 PM via digital live-stream in partnership with the library. Visit the Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library...
Storybook Breakfast Benefits DPIL Taking Place Jan. 21
A Storybook Breakfast to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Hardin County will be served on Saturday January 21. It will be from 8 until 10:30 that morning in the lower level of the Moose Lodge in Kenton. Tickets for the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast can be purchased at...
Four Day Weekend for Kenton School Students
The Kenton City School students are gearing up for a four day weekend. School will not be in session on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King day. There is also no school for students on Tuesday, January 17. That day will be a staff professional development and records day.
KOPA Board Meeting Scheduled; Tree Commission Meeting Postponed
A Kenton Ohio Port Authority Board meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday January 13. The meeting will start at 10 that morning at 555 West Franklin Street. Another meeting, the Kenton Tree Commission meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. It has been rescheduled...
Obituary for Patricia A. Watkins
Funeral services for Patricia A. Watkins will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.
KHS Hosting CCP Meeting
A College Credit Plus Meeting will be held at Kenton High School. It will start at 6:30pm on February 8 and will be held in the High School cafeteria. Per state requirements, any student interested in taking CCP courses needs to attend the meeting with a parent. CCP information and...
Kenton School District Honors School Board Members
Kenton City Schools will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Chad Thrush announced Monday, January 9. “Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” Thrush...
Two Blood Drives Being Held this Month in Hardin County
There are two blood drives still scheduled around the area yet this month. The first one is Monday January 23. It will run from noon until 6pm at the First Baptist Church located on County Road 175 in Kenton. The other blood drive will be held on Monday January 30.
Obituary for Alice A. Brown
Alice A. Brown age 87 of Forest, died at her residence Wed. Jan.11, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1935 in Williamstown on to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apr. 1, 1953, and he died Mar. 12, 2012. Surviving are her children Beverly (Donnie) Southward, Forest, James (Vickie Johnson) Brown, Forest, Bruce (Angie) Brown, Wharton, Sharon Brown, SC, Michael (Julia) Brown, Forest, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, sisters Bessie Tracy and Virginia Lawrence, both of Forest. She is preceded in death by a daughter Jody Stump and a brother Allen Jolliff.
Obituary for Ruth Joan (Hastings) Bacon
Funeral services for Ruth Joan (Hastings) Bacon will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Cynthia Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
OHP Students Make Wooden Flags for LCSO and SRO
Several students at Ohio Hi Point made wooden flags for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. One was also made for High Point’s School Resource Officer as well. The flags will be hung on the walls inside of the Sheriff’s Office. Culinary students at Ohio Hi Point also...
HN Mini Cheerleaders Preparing for Friday Performance
The Hardin Northern mini cheerleaders have been working on their dance routine and cheers this week. They will be performing Friday evening during halftime of the Varsity Boys Basketball game. Hardin Northern residents are encouraged to attend the game and show support for girls.
Obituary for Gary L. “Jeep” Patterson
Gary L. “Jeep” Patterson age 72 of Upper Sandusky, died on Jan. 10, 2023 at the Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. He was born on July 13, 1950 to the late Roscoe and Berdine (Weaver) Patterson. In 1989 he married Bev Van Horn Larick. He is survived by a step-daughter Melissa Larick of Marion, sisters Susan (Ed) Haymaker, AZ, Kate (Mark) Garn, Carey and a brother Mike (Dawn) Patterson, Carey, nephews Jordan, Kevin, Mathew, Austin, a niece Lexi, great nieces Wren and Hallie. He is preceded in death by step-fathers Andy Devine and Ray Cramner.
Obituary for Thomas McClaren Sr.
Thomas McClaren Sr., 85 and Nancy (Harp) McClaren 84, both of Kenton passed away January 9, 2023. Thomas was born on January 14, 1937 to the late Pearl and Pearl (Drumm) McClaren. He is preceded in death by his brothers; Buffor Loney, John McClaren, sisters; Alice Miller and Helen Ann Williams. Nancy was born September 25, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Rachel (Treen) Harp. Nancy is preceded in death by brothers; George Harp and Donald Harp. Nancy is survived by her sister; Laverna (John) Cowen. Tom and Nancy are both survived by their sons; Kenneth (Jennifer) McClaren, Thomas McClaren Jr., daughter; Tammy (James) Manns, grandchildren; Penny (Shane) McCafferty, Richard (Keera) McClaren, Troy (Morgan) Grauel, Ryan (Samantha) McClaren, great-grandchildren; McKala, Lainee, Arya, Ella, Hazel and Athena. Tom and Nancy was a very fun loving couple that brought much laughter and many smiles into this world. They both took a lot of pride in watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and they loved them all very much. Tom and Nancy will be truly missed by their family and friends. There will be a graveside service held for Tom and Nancy at 10:00 AM on January 18, 2023 for the family and close friends at Otterbein Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside service at the Kenton Moose at 11:30 AM . SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting.
Obituary for Nathaniel Brown
Nathaniel Brown 32, of Kenton passed away early January 11, 2023. He was born on September 26, 1990 to Mark and Kathleen (Parmer) Brown. He is preceded in death by his father; Mark Brown, brother; David Paul Brown, grandmothers; Janice Parmer, Betty Meeker and grandfather; Gary Brown. Nathaniel is survived by his mother; Kathleen, brothers; Kevin (Ashlee) Brown, Jeremy (Kala) Brown, sister Virginia Brown, nephews; Aiden Brown, Wyatt Brown, Myles Brown, Noah Brown, niece; Amelia Brown, girlfriend; Monica Stephan and her two sons Roger and John Stephan. Nathaniel was a very cheerful person. He was a social butterfly that loved to be around people. He liked to play on his computer, and watching the Golden Girls on television. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
WCSO Taking Applications for Overdose Response Coordinator
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the position of Overdose Response Coordinator. The coordinator will be assigned to the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and assist in Fatal and Non-Fatal overdose cases including criminal investigations and data processing. Only written forms of applications and resumes will...
ACSO Exlporer’s Participate in Crime Scene Investigations Class
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post #600 paid a visit earlier this week to Wright State University Lake Campus. Explorers were able to participate in a crime scene investigations class, & get hands-on training with instructors. The 18th year of having the Explorer Post at the Auglaize County...
New Shopping Passport Available
A new Kenton Historical District Shopping Passport is available for the month of January. You can get the passport at the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Your passport will be stamped when you shop at several participating retailers in downtown Kenton. Once you have all of the stamps, return...
Upper Sandusky Man Indicted on Murder Charge
An Upper Sandusky man accused of killing a woman in an Upper Sandusky store on New Year’s Day has been indicted. Crawford County Now reported that a Wyandot County Grand Jury returned an indictment of murder against 27 year old Bethel Bekele. Additional charges are possible. Bekele is alleged...
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
