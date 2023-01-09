Read full article on original website
2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
OPINION: Andretti might be his own biggest F1 roadblock
I never thought I’d write words to this effect, especially as a journalist who desperately wants to know as much as possible all of the time, but: Michael, for your own sake, please just stop talking. It has been a rollercoaster week regarding Formula 1 interest in the United...
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: The business case for manufacturers
Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. Certainly in some car companies where motorsports is ingrained in the DNA, it’s probably much easier. For others, there has to be a solid business case and clear evidence of return on investment. The manufacturers producing LMDh cars for the GTP class in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for WEC Hypercar in some cases, have clear visions for how that return is manifested.
2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby
The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.
Larson to run 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren
Arrow McLaren will expand to four cars for the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, and it’s well worth the effort as one of the world’s great oval drivers, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson, will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut with the Chevy-powered team. Larson will pilot a...
Harvick to retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season
Kevin Harvick will call it a career after one more season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday morning this would be Harvick’s final run in the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The Athletic first reported Harvick’s decision. In early December, the 47-year-old Harvick admitted...
GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff
General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
Hand surgery throws Magnussen's Rolex 24 run into doubt
Kevin Magnussen may be forced to withdraw from the Rolex 24 at Daytona after being scheduled for unexpected hand surgery next week. The Dane is currently entered to drive the MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside father Jan, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep, but now needs to undergo surgery with enough recovery time to avoid impacting his Formula 1 duties with Haas.
INTERVIEW: Adam Cianciarulo
“That’s the most technical track I’ve ever been on,”Adam Cianciarulo said to longtime race mechanic Just Shantie. Minutes after the first practice session of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Cianciarulo pulled of his helmet and the two Monster Energy Kawasaki team members began discussing what would need to be done on the No.9 Kawasaki KX450SR for the second practice session at Angel Stadium.
Team USA’s Elliott Budzinski: Looking to the future
It’s been a while since I’ve been home from England, and I’ve had time to continue on with life and reflect on my time spent as a Team USA Scholarship driver and with the Ammonite Motorsport team. While I made some mistakes and didn’t perform quite at the level I had hoped, I’ve walked away from the experience with a far better understanding of myself and the sport I love.
Radical Cup one-on-one: Jeff Shafer, ONE Motorsports
Almost since the very first day a Radical first turned a wheel in America, Jeff Shafer has been involved. From running the original ‘Radical Cup’ series to a 12-year ‘David and Goliath’ pursuit of an outright win in the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Radical machinery, to helping to develop Radical club racers into professional drivers, Shafer and his ONE Motorsports outfit have been instrumental.
Turner expands to two cars, adding GTD PRO for MEC
Turner Motorsports has run a very successful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD campaign in recent years, anchored by Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley. But as the team adds a second car for the Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD PRO, and with Foley recently promoted to Gold status and a contracted driver for BMW, the two will continue as anchors for the team but in two different cars.
IMSA releases a packed entry list for the Roar Before the 24
Thanks in large part to the new GTP class where Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche will compete, anticipation is exceptionally high for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 28-29. Before that, however, is the Roar Before the 24 test session, which also includes qualifying for the Rolex, on January 20-22. And while we knew the cars that would be participating in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and many teams had announced their driver lineups, the freshly-released entry list for the Roar provides much more insight into what’s expected.
Williams to reveal 2023 livery on February 6
Williams has announced the earliest launch event of 2023 so far, with its new livery to be unveiled on February 6. The team is currently without a team principal or technical director following the departures of Jost Capito and FX Demaison respectively towards the end of last year, but has a date in place for what is described as a “season launch.”
Vowles vows Williams won’t become ‘mini-Mercedes’
New Williams team principal James Vowles insists he won’t be trying to create a “mini-Mercedes” but that he will look to carry over what he deems certain crucial elements. Vowles will leave his role of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes to lead Williams on February 20, after...
Red Bull to launch in NYC on February 3
Red Bull will hold a launch event in New York City on February 3 that the team says will include its 2023 car. The defending constructors’ champion will have a new team kit supplier this season that is listed as part of the event, along with the new car on what is currently the earliest date confirmed ahead of the opening race. Red Bull’s launch comes three days before Williams, and eight days before sister team AlphaTauri also holds an event in New York City to show off its 2023 livery.
38-car grid locked in for 2023 FIA WEC season
The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome 38 full-season entries, with 13 cars slated to race in the top HyperCar class. New factory entries from Ferrari AF Corse, Porsche Penske Motorsport and Cadillac Racing (Ganassi) are set to be added to the returning efforts from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Peugeot Sport.
Mix of youth and experience for Creech at Rolex 24
One-half of Sean Creech Motorsports’ Rolex 24 At Daytona LMP3 lineup has a combined age of 37 years. The other half has a combined age of 108. The team veteran, 61-year-old Lance Willsey, was born five years before Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby won the inaugural 24-hour race at Daytona. Meanwhile, Joao Barbosa had already collected a class win and three starts before his two junior teammates were born.
Mercedes’ Vowles named Williams team principal
Williams has hired former Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles as its new team principal. Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who left Williams alongside technical director FX Demaison last month, and will be released by Mercedes to begin work on February 20. The 43-year-old has worked at Mercedes throughout its time in Formula 1, having been part of the BAR, Honda and Brawn iterations of the team, and joins Williams having been motorsport strategy director under Toto Wolff for over four years.
Price takes overall bikes lead on Dakar Stage 12
Stage 12 at the Dakar Rally brought the conclusion of the two-part Marathon Stage. Competitors had been separated from their mechanics for two days and forced to make any necessary repairs themselves to complete 450km/280 miles of racing in the dunes. A fifth consecutive stage win for Sebastien Loeb moved...
