New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
americanmilitarynews.com
65 Dems vote against new China committee – who were they?
Sixty-five Democrats were the only representatives to vote against forming a committee dedicated to China, rejecting a resolution that still overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The motion to create a “Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party” passed...
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP bill would ban Pride, BLM flags at embassies; only U.S. flag allowed
The American flag would be the only flag allowed to fly over U.S. embassies and consulates around the world under a new proposed law, nixing the “Pride” and “Black Lives Matter” flags that President Joe Biden has permitted to be flown. The bill, called the Old...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China unveils new drone carrier warship
The Chinese military recently unveiled its design for a drone aircraft carrier. The new warship could serve as a key weapon in China’s arsenal as it seeks to challenge the U.S. for great control over the Indo-Pacific region. The Chinese state-run China Central Television (CCTV) released footage of the...
Treasury secretary: US to reach debt ceiling on Thursday
Janet Yellen, the US treasury secretary, has notified Congress that the US is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday, 19 January, and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders on Friday, Yellen said her actions will...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
Iranian terrorists may have staged a “dry run” to test the capabilities of UK customs authorities after a uranium shipment was discovered at Heathrow Airport, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday. The consignment was discovered on Dec. 29 — amid an eight-day strike by Border Force staff —...
Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’
JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. Joe Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
‘Tic Tac’ UAP Incident Included In 72 Newly Released Range Incursion Reports
US NavyThe recently released Navy 'range fouler' reports are heavily redacted, but still contain new details and insights.
americanmilitarynews.com
Florida says it’s helping feds deal with migrant surge but not directly intervening
Florida’s emergency response to the influx of migrants from Cuba and Haiti arriving by boat will be one of surveillance and not interdiction as 150 to 200 troops and officers work with federal Homeland Security officials “to increase coastal vigilance and provide improved situational awareness on migrant activities,’’ state emergency operations officials said in a statement on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian prison authorities refuse to transfer Navalny to infirmary for treatment of illness
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Prison authorities have refused to transfer Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny from punitive confinement to the penal colony’s infirmary to get treatment for flu symptoms, according to social media posts on January 11 by people close to the opposition politician.
americanmilitarynews.com
China’s military carries out year’s first live-fire drill around Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched its first joint combat drills in 2023 around Taiwan, a move Taiwan’s defense ministry called “irrational and provocative.”. The PLA Eastern Theater Command said it “organized the...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: ‘Chinese Espionage calendar’ features new Chinese spy every month
As the U.S. government increasingly focuses on combating Chinese spies, the threat of Chinese Communist Party espionage seems closer to home than ever. But with the turn of the new year, a new calendar aims to bring awareness of the threat even closer. And the best part is, it’s free....
