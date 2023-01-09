Read full article on original website
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
GM Joins Forces With Tesla Against the Government
The Lyriq SUV, Cadillac's first-ever electric vehicle, is excluded from federal tax credits.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla adds Model Y All-Wheel-Drive with 4680 cells to inventory
Tesla has added several Model Y All-Wheel-Drive units equipped with 4680 battery cells to its online inventory. Tesla’s new 4680 batteries were unveiled several years ago, and the automaker had some tall promises for the new cell. It was intended to increase range, power, and lifespan with new materials and manufacturing techniques. It was finally equipped in Tesla’s All-Wheel-Drive Model Y built at Gigafactory Texas last year.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 3rd-largest retail investor bashes Elon Musk: ‘I have no choice but to act’
Tesla’s third-largest retail investor Leo KoGuan is fed up with CEO Elon Musk. As Tesla’s stock price (NASDAQ: TSLA) is down over 65 percent in the last year, shareholders have been offering polarizing takes on Musk’s past eight months, including conflicting points of view on his acquisition of Twitter.
Autoweek.com
Is Tesla Already Giving Up on the Idea of Yoke Steering?
Tesla quietly adds a round steering wheel option to the Model S (pictured above) and Model X, after introducing the yoke to both models in 2021. Those who purchased Teslas with yokes will also be able to retrofit their cars with a round steering wheel for $700 at a Tesla service center.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
teslarati.com
Tesla ‘Model 2,’ mobile phone, and Tom Zhu ‘2nd-in-command’ rumors debunked by China exec
Tesla doesn’t have a PR team, and even on the off chance that the company responds to a media outlet, its responses tend to be short and succinct. This came to a head last month when rumors about a production shutdown in Giga Shanghai during December’s last week due to weakening demand were reported by several mainstream news media outlets. In response to the wave of reports, Tesla China simply commented that the reports were “untrue.”
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk prioritizes Tesla over Twitter, internal note reveals
Elon Musk is prioritizing Tesla over Twitter. An internal note seen by The New York Times revealed the Tesla and Twitter CEO emailed Twitter employees informing them that he would be available for meetings after finishing “most of my Tesla work.” He also reminded them that he must approve all product design and engineering changes “no matter how small.”
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai planned expansion sees delay due to Starlink: report
A recent report has alleged that Tesla’s planned expansion for Giga Shanghai has been delayed. The reason for the delay is reportedly something not related to Tesla not all — instead, it is reportedly connected to Elon Musk’s satellite internet system, Starlink. After it broke ground in...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Texas steps towards Cybertruck production with more IDRA Giga Press deliveries
To state that Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas is a busy site these days would be an understatement. As per recent images and footage taken of the facility, Tesla’s Austin factory continues to be abuzz with activity, from construction to vehicle production to the installation of IDRA’s Giga Press machines.
torquenews.com
How Many kWh Does a Tesla Model 3 RWD Have?
How many kWh does a Tesla Model 3 RWD have? I take a look at my charging statistics for my 2022 Model 3 RWD to find this out. While charging my Tesla Model 3 RWD, which I've owned for 4 months now and with about 4,500 miles on it, I decided to calculate how many kWh my battery pack has. You can figure this out when charging your Tesla vehicle and using the charge statistics. Here's what mine looked at after charging from 20% to 60%:
