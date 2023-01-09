ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

1 arrested following SWAT standoff in Garfield

A man was taken into custody Thursday following a standoff with police in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. Police said they were called to a home in the 5000 block of Columbo Street around 3 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had barricaded himself inside with a 4-year-old child. A woman who also was inside the house was able to leave safely, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three people taken to the hospital in McKees Rocks shooting; police investigating

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks Wednesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police. Police say units were called to the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:45 p.m. First responders found three male victims, two adults and one minor, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Northern Regional Police accuse woman of assaulting construction flagger with bat

Northern Regional Police accused a woman of using a baseball bat to assault another woman who was working as a flagger at a road construction site in Pine. Police say that on Jan. 5, a woman who works for Wright Traffic Control Inc. was working as a flagger at the intersection of Wallace and Village Run roads when a woman wearing a black and white Halloween mask and blue jeans hit her in the back and left leg with an aluminum baseball bat before fleeing.
VERONA, PA
wtae.com

One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg

A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge

A man struck by a vehicle on Pittsburgh's Birmingham Bridge has died. Police said the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The cause of the crash is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

2 men, 1 boy wounded in McKees Rocks shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

Truck slams into New Kensington Giant Eagle

Crews were left with quite a mess in Westmoreland County after a detached rig of a tractor-trailer crashed into a New Kensington Giant Eagle. A wall at the grocery store along Tarentum Bridge Road was boarded up Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The rear portion...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person in custody after SWAT situation in Sheraden

One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. The incident started around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Sheraden Boulevard for reports of a man barricaded inside a home. SWAT team members and negotiators communicated with the man for several hours. Police said the man was surrounded...
PITTSBURGH, PA

