Northern Regional Police accused a woman of using a baseball bat to assault another woman who was working as a flagger at a road construction site in Pine. Police say that on Jan. 5, a woman who works for Wright Traffic Control Inc. was working as a flagger at the intersection of Wallace and Village Run roads when a woman wearing a black and white Halloween mask and blue jeans hit her in the back and left leg with an aluminum baseball bat before fleeing.

VERONA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO