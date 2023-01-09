Read full article on original website
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Birmingham Bridge, police say
Pittsburgh police said a man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge. Police and emergency responders went to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. and found an injured man on the road. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene. The victim was...
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
1 arrested following SWAT standoff in Garfield
A man was taken into custody Thursday following a standoff with police in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. Police said they were called to a home in the 5000 block of Columbo Street around 3 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had barricaded himself inside with a 4-year-old child. A woman who also was inside the house was able to leave safely, police said.
Police: Man accused of attacking woman after a crash in North Fayette arrested
NORTH FAYETTE — A man accused of attacking a woman after a crash in North Fayette, police say. Authorities say John Joseph Diamond III is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and others. Police received a tip about Diamond’s location on Thursday. They met with the...
wtae.com
Three people taken to the hospital in McKees Rocks shooting; police investigating
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks Wednesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police. Police say units were called to the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:45 p.m. First responders found three male victims, two adults and one minor, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities.
Beaver County home hit by car for second time in less than 3 years; driver charged with DUI
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A driver is facing DUI charges are crashing into a home in Beaver County early Friday. Zane Woelfel was asleep inside his 7th Avenue Beaver Falls home around 1:15 a.m. Friday when he was abruptly woken up. “I heard a loud crash, like, I don’t...
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
Police investigating alleged kidnapping attempt in Pittsburgh
Police are investigating after a man attempted to kidnap a juvenile female. Police say it happened on Wednesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. at Bedford Dwellings.
Pittsburgh police: Girl escapes possible kidnapping in city's Bedford Dwellings
Pittsburgh police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a girl Wednesday in the Bedford Dwellings housing development. According to police, the girl was walking home shortly before 4 p.m. when a man approached and spoke to her in the 890 block of Reunion Place. Police said the girl used...
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
Northern Regional Police accuse woman of assaulting construction flagger with bat
Northern Regional Police accused a woman of using a baseball bat to assault another woman who was working as a flagger at a road construction site in Pine. Police say that on Jan. 5, a woman who works for Wright Traffic Control Inc. was working as a flagger at the intersection of Wallace and Village Run roads when a woman wearing a black and white Halloween mask and blue jeans hit her in the back and left leg with an aluminum baseball bat before fleeing.
wtae.com
One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg
A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
wtae.com
2 men, 1 boy wounded in McKees Rocks shooting
Two men and a boy were taken to area hospitals after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in McKees Rocks. The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue. First responders found the three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to...
wtae.com
Truck slams into New Kensington Giant Eagle
Crews were left with quite a mess in Westmoreland County after a detached rig of a tractor-trailer crashed into a New Kensington Giant Eagle. A wall at the grocery store along Tarentum Bridge Road was boarded up Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The rear portion...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
wtae.com
One person in custody after SWAT situation in Sheraden
One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. The incident started around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Sheraden Boulevard for reports of a man barricaded inside a home. SWAT team members and negotiators communicated with the man for several hours. Police said the man was surrounded...
