Santa Barbara County, CA

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
 4 days ago

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito, California in Santa Barbara County Monday due to “unprecedented” rainfall and flooding from the ongoing storm .

“Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW,“ the Montecito Fire Department urgently tweeted at 12:22 p.m.

An evacuation center was established at the Wake Center, 300 North Turnpike Road, in Santa Barbara.

5 years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm

Montecito was inundated by more than seven inches of rain over a span of 12 hours Monday, according to the National Weather Service . The City of Santa Barbara had received over five inches.

At higher elevations, San Marcos Pass received more than 12″ of rainfall over 24-hours which is believed to be a new record, officials said at a Monday afternoon community update .

“If your home is within the evacuation order area, please leave now,” officials tweeted.

The Montecito Fire Department’s website crashed due to high traffic Monday afternoon. Community members were urged to visit the department’s social media channels on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates.

For animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332. For additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

Check back for updates on this is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

