Country music has entered a new era. It’s an era that starkly differs from the heyday of the ’90s and early ’00s and is more welcoming toward artists that like to dip their toes into all genres, including pop, rock, and rap. “Son of a Sinner” singer Jason DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is one of those artists. In recent years, he’s earned a massive fanbase on social media with his unique take on country. However, it hasn’t exactly hit the mark with some industry professionals, even earning criticism from genre icon Travis Tritt. Ahead of 2023, Jelly Roll is looking back on the last few years, unleashing on artists who snubbed him before with a fiery Twitter post.

13 DAYS AGO