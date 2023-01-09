ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IID Director appointed to CA Farm Water Coalition

By Dillon Fuhrman
 4 days ago
IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced that the company's director, Gina Dockstader, will join the California Farm Water Coalition (CFWC).

In a press release, Dockstader's fellow IID board members selected her to serve as a liaison.

“I am proud to represent IID on the California Farm Water Coalition,” Dockstader said.

“As California continues to move aggressively on its water conservation policies, we must bring awareness to our customers on the importance of water rights and water security for the benefit of all our community, including the agricultural community. I look forward to working diligently with our statewide farming community.”

For further context, the CFWC is a nonprofit to represent agriculture across California. Their overall mission is to increase awareness of agriculture's use of water.

That and also provide a common, unifying voice for agricultural water users by:

  • Serving as the voice for agricultural water users
  • Representing irrigated agriculture in the media
  • Educating the public about the benefits of irrigated agriculture

Furthermore, Mike Wade, executive director for CWFC, said this in regards to Dockstader's new role:

“[Her] contributions have been an essential part of our public education efforts and have helped us reach more people with fact-based information about farm water use than would have otherwise been possible."

Dockstader will fill the remaining year of former Director Norma Galindo's term, which ends in February 2024.

