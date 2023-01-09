Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
ENOA ending Rural Transportation Program
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery Thursday evening at 24th and Martha. Amendments concerning term limits and changing language in Nebraska's constitution regarding same-sex marriage were discussed in Lincoln Friday. One suspect charged in school threats makes court appearance. Updated: 50 minutes ago. 18-year-old Itzel Bravo made her first court...
WOWT
NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80
Amendments concerning term limits and changing language in Nebraska's constitution regarding same-sex marriage were discussed in Lincoln Friday. One suspect charged in school threats makes court appearance. Updated: 19 minutes ago. 18-year-old Itzel Bravo made her first court appearance Friday. Food pantries counting blessings after "season of giving" Updated: 4...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
WOWT
North and South Omaha museums receiving ARPA funds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Great Plains History Museum opened in the historic Webster Telephone Exchange Building near 24th and Lake in 1976. The building fell into disrepair and closed in 2001. In 2017, the museum opened in its current location in the landmark Jewell building. Eric Ewing is moving...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery Thursday evening at 24th and Martha. More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln. Amendments concerning term limits and changing language in Nebraska's constitution regarding same-sex marriage were discussed in Lincoln Friday. One suspect charged in school threats makes court appearance. Updated:...
WOWT
Douglas County landfill will become solar array
Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is now Senator-Designate. Children's Hospital plans new facility in West Omaha. Children's Hospital and Medical Center is planning a new facility in West Omaha. Omaha North HS armed student in custody. Updated: 2 hours ago. An armed student was taken into custody Thursday after bringing a...
WOWT
UNO honors football alumni at reunion
Amendments concerning term limits and changing language in Nebraska's constitution regarding same-sex marriage were discussed in Lincoln Friday. One suspect charged in school threats makes court appearance. Updated: 31 minutes ago. 18-year-old Itzel Bravo made her first court appearance Friday. NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80 Updated: 31 minutes ago.
WOWT
Douglas County landfill to turn into solar panel facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s not much you can do with an old mound of trash, but the Omaha Public Power District and Douglas County have a plan. It’s to take a capped landfill that closed in 1989 and turn it into a solar array. A solar facility of utility-scale on a landfill is the first of its kind in Nebraska. The project is a partnership between OPPD and Douglas County.
WOWT
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 dates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Maha Festival is returning for its 15th year this summer. This year’s festival will be at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Although the lineup...
WOWT
Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association restructures after FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid controversy facing previous leadership, a local police organization is making some changes. After Omaha Police officers questioned where the money they’ve been paying to the Latino Peace Officers Association’s Omaha chapter has been going — many of them halting their dues — the organization changed its name and its leadership.
WOWT
Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro
As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. 6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn't meet code. Updated: 10...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
WOWT
Omaha Latino Peace Officer Association reorganizes
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night. A Bellevue neighborhood is bonding together -- that is, over Cox cable and internet outages. Man charged for sex assault, attempted kidnapping. Updated: 10 hours ago. 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been charged with 11 new counts...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol troopers find 50k fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora Thursday morning. A trooper spotted a Toyota Tacoma driving east when it improperly passed a semi. A search of the vehicle revealed several...
WOWT
Children’s Hospital and Medical Center plans new facility in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital and Medical Center has announced plans for a new pediatric facility at 204th and Harrison Streets. The 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility will house specialty clinics, a Children’s Physicians primary care office, and outpatient rehab with an outdoor area, as well as radiology and lab services.
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
WOWT
More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln
18-year-old Itzel Bravo made her first court appearance Friday. Food pantries counting blessings after "season of giving" Now that the "season of giving" has passed, Omaha-area food banks are counting their blessings. Rusty's Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Cold today but mild weather returns for the weekend. Unicameral considers...
WOWT
Omaha Police Department touts high clearance rate for homicides
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it ended 2022 with a high proportion of homicide cases in the city being solved. According to the Omaha Police Department, 2022 ended with an 87% homicide clearance rate, which is nearly 30% higher than other cities of similar size. “This...
Comments / 0