FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ver-Mac Machine Operator – 3rd Shift Position Available
Mount Vernon, Ohio-based Ver-Mac Industries seeks Machine Operators to join our team. The Machine Operator position is considered an entry-level position and is responsible for operating machines that bend, cut, form, and resistance-weld wire and light gauge steel products in our fast-paced environment. Starting pay is $15.00 an hour and increases to $15.50 after the first 90 days. Additional increases are available as operators gain experience.
Self Storage Property Manager Position Available
AAA Storage of Mount Vernon, a locally owned and operated Self-Storage Business, is looking for a General Manager. This position will be 5 days per week and must be able to work Saturdays. Your time will be focused at our Mount Vernon, Ohio locations but may share time with our Centerburg and Utica locations. Having excellent customer service is a must along with the ability to work with others.
Husted Announces Grant Programs to Support Ohio’s Broadband & 5G Workforce
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), today announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio’s Broadband & 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state’s broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
City Honors Employees for Going Above and Beyond
Inaugural Workforce Development Employee Appreciation Luncheon held. MOUNT VERNON, January 13, 2023 – More than 100 employees for the City of Mount Vernon gathered at the Station Break Senior Center on Jan. 11, 2023 to honor several of their co-workers. The first Workforce Development Employee Appreciation Luncheon was organized...
AG Yost Continues to Apply Pressure to Dollar General Stores to Stop Its Deceptive Pricing
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — With deceptive pricing continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price – typically higher – at its registers.
Ohio EPA Proposes Construction Stormwater General Permit Renewal
January 10, 2023 – Ohio EPA will hold a public information session and hearing on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, to accept public comments about renewing the general permit for stormwater discharges from construction sites in Ohio. The meeting is being held in person and virtually. The information session begins...
New Safety Innovation Grants Available to Ohio Schools Through AG Yost’s Office
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) —Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that $11.77 million in safety grants is available to Ohio schools through his office for the 2023-24 school year. New this year, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools with...
Ohio Hunters Harvest 13,617 Deer in January Muzzleloader Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters checked 13,617 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season that concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This total accounts for all deer taken with a muzzleloader or archery equipment during the four-day season. Over...
Wanted Wednesday – Thomas McCormick
Thomas McCormick, 54, of Mount Vernon, is wanted for two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability, both third-degree felonies. McCormick was indicted in 2019 for these crimes and failed to appear for court in 2020. He was later arrested in Arizona, but released before he could be extradited to Ohio.
Wildlife Wednesday – Eastern Chipmunk
The Ohio Division of Wildlife is here to drop a new Wildlife Wednesday! Does winter weather make you lazy? Maybe you’re just channeling your inner chipmunk!. In Ohio, Eastern chipmunks enter periods of torpor (inactivity) starting in November and generally remain in their burrows until late February. During this period, their body temperature can fall from the normal 95 degrees to as low as 59 degrees for periods lasting from a few hours to 1-2 days.
AG Yost’s Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision today in the case Kentucky v. Biden:. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority...
