Read full article on original website
Related
Chaumet Launches Award for Female-led Cultural Projects
PARIS — Chaumet is kicking off the first edition of the Echo Culture Awards, a program that aims to distinguish women who lead grassroots cultural projects. At the launch conference on Thursday, the jeweler’s chief executive officer Jean-Marc Mansvelt said he’d “often been struck by the quality, the generosity and the self-evidence” of these types of projects aiming to “ensure culture remains a great opportunity to foster bonding and solidarity.”More from WWDChaumet Place Vendôme store reopeningChaumet Celebrates French Cinema Young TalentsThe 2023 Golden Globes After-Party Hosted by Billboard When looking into such initiatives, the executive said he noticed many were led by...
Harper's Bazaar
The Women Making the Art World More Equitable Through Tech
While the recent collapse of the crypto landscape and subsequent NFT market crash have stoked widespread apprehension about the future of blockchain-driven technology, Jordan Huelskamp and Charlie Jarvis believe it’s the key to making the art world more equitable and transparent. The two entrepreneurs, who met as students at Stanford University, have each launched a digital platform that aims to revolutionize the art market in its own right, relying on tech to reform the sales and acquisitions processes for both artists and collectors alike.
Washington Examiner
Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class
Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Outrage as art history professor fired for showing medieval paintings of prophet Muhammad in class
Minnesota’s Hamline University has stirred controvery by firing an adjunct art history professor after she showed paintings of the prophet Muhammad to students during a lecture.Erika López Prater said she took many precautions before showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet to a global art history class, according to a report in The New York Times.Ms López Prater said she had warned in her syllabus that images of holy figures, including the prophet and the Buddha, would be shown in the course.She also asked students to contact her with any concerns and said no one did.Before showing the image...
fashionweekdaily.com
Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
qhubonews.com
The depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in Islamic artwork is a significant part of history, which is why art historians focus on teaching them.
A painting showing the Prophet Muhammad raising his hands in prayer while standing on the Mountain of Light in Mecca. Siyer-i Nebi (Biography of the Prophet), Istanbul, Ottoman lands, 1595-96. Topkapı Palace Library, Istanbul, H. 1222, fol. 158v. Photograph by Hadiye Cangökçe. Hamline University in St. Paul,...
ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of the creative process
The technology’s focus on the framing of the artistic task amounts to the fetishization of the creative moment – and devalues the journey that waters the seed of an idea to its fruition.
S.E.A. Focus, a Curatorial Alternative to ART SG, Offers a Concise Look at Southeast Asia’s Various Art Scenes
As the international art world descends on the island of Singapore this week for the inaugural edition of ART SG, a smaller but notable fair in the city-state has officially opened. Running from January 5–15, S.E.A. Focus is a local boutique art fair in its fifth edition and the second year of a partnership with behemoth Art Basel. Initiated by STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery and the National Arts Council, S.E.A. Focus presents mostly galleries from Singapore and Southeast Asia, a region inciting a great deal of global interest at the moment. Emi Eu, executive director of STPI and project...
hypebeast.com
David Hockney to Present Latest iPad Paintings at Pace New York
On view from January 13 to February 25. At 85 years of age, David Hockney is still creating art with a childlike sense of wonder. Never ascribing to just traditional forms of art, such as painting or sculpture, Hockney’s penchant for technology has led him to cultivate a keen interest in the iPad over the past decade. Running concurrent to his new immersive exhibition in London, the acclaimed British artist is set to unveil a new solo exhibition of his iPad paintings at Pace Gallery’s 540 West 25th Street location in New York.
homedit.com
The Design Style and Origins of the Arts and Crafts Architecture
The Arts and Crafts house style is one of the most recognizable and popular throughout the United States. The ideas that produced Arts and Crafts houses began as a philosophical movement in England in the mid-19th century. These ideas had a broad impact on architecture and art through the end of World War I. The Arts and Crafts movement had faded by 1920, but these overarching ideas remain some of the most impactful today.
Suzanne Tarasiève, Veteran French Gallerist with Renowned Flair, Has Died at 73
Suzanne Tarasiève, a veteran Parisian gallery owner known for her championship of avant-garde artists and distinctive style, died of cancer this week. She was 73. “Suzanne passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by her family, loved ones and the works of the artists she accompanied throughout her life,” Galerie Suzanne Tarasieve posted on its Facebook page on December 27. “Her joie de vivre, her fantasy, her inexhaustible energy and her contagious love for art will be missed by all.” The daughter of a radio electrician father and a seamstress mother, Tarasiève grew up in the central French region of Berry. Her...
WAMU
Listener Picks: Art and artificial intelligence
You see a painting that takes your breath away. The colors are loud and vibrant, the details are meticulous. Beside a Monet or a Matisse, it has no trouble holding its own spotlight. In short, you are moved. Then you find out it was made by artificial intelligence. How do...
boldsky.com
Swami Vivekananda’s Quotes On The Guru, The Spiritual Teacher Or The Acharya
"A real Guru is one who is born from time to time as a repository of spiritual force which he transmits to future generations through successive links of Guru and Shishya (disciple)." These wise words were spoken by none other than the revolutionary Hindu Monk of Ramakrishna's monastic order, Swami Vivekananda. Although born of a high lineage, he was a recluse inside whose burning desire was to know about the mysteries of this world, and most importantly about God. When he later met Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, he became history and became a full-fledged monk and a seer of rare abilities, His perception of a Guru or Acharya is something beyond us to imagine but it was Paramahamsa who fit the bill, A to Z. Here are a few of his quotes on Acharya or The Spiritual Guru.
bookriot.com
Dark Academia and Horror: A Bloody, Perfect Marriage
The dark academia sub-genre and horror are commonly found hand-in-hand, playing off each other with their twisted tropes and morally gray characters. Dark academia is a softer horror — a great entryway to those who might find horror too intimidating or scary to wade into. Or perhaps, if you turn your nose up at horror (“I don’t read that”) but enjoy dark academia…well, you might be in for a surprise. Horror is here with us, my darlings, waiting in the wings of these hallowed halls, in the shadows of the trees shedding their rotted leaves on the quads. Horror sits on the shoulder of your argyle sweater–clad protagonists, standing in the early-winter rain, wondering how on earth they got so many blood stains under their fingernails, and why is there a lock of hair instead of a bookmark in that old book they borrowed from the library?
Time Out Global
London’s getting a huge new photography gallery
A brand new, three-storey photography gallery is due to open in Jermyn Street in central London this month, and guess what? It’s free. Founded by renowned art dealer James Hyman, the Centre for British Photography will feature work from 1900 through to the present day, with a focus on artists living and working in this country. There will be outside curators, collaborations with regional museums and community events, all with photography at their heart.
6 Weirdest Ways People Became Very Rich
Conventional wisdom says to work hard, save your pennies, invest for the long term and control your spending -- and that's wise advice in most cases. But for the most imaginative and unorthodox...
Comments / 0