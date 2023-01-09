The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The mild weather isn’t leaving anytime soon. Thursday will bring temps all day in the 30s, topping out in the upper 30s by the end of the day. In the morning, it will be mostly cloudy with a little partial sun here or there. Extra cloudy in the afternoon with a breezy north wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour. It’s during this time that we could see some light precipitation of flurries or sprinkles that develop – nothing that will cause problems on the roads.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO