Wisconsin AG Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that the office’s operations have been funded almost...
Governor Tony Evers signs Executive Order #184, banning TikTok from government devices
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #184 banning TikTok from state-issued devices. The Executive Order also prohibits using certain technologies, software, and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats. At the end of 2022, Governor Evers indicated members of his administration and the Department...
Wisconsin surpasses 14k COVID-19 deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,732,517 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,037 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 6 Total. Total Positive Cases1,732,5171,727,951 (+4,566) Fully Vaccinated3,607,085 (61.8%)3,606,992 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,089,193 (18.7%)1,067,939 (18.3%) COVID-19...
2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs
Wisconsin State Fair officials are proud to introduce the 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, who was selected this evening at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in the Wisconsin Dells. A group of 36 talented contestants vied for this highly sought-after position, and Sharlene Swedlund, 22, representing the Green County Fair, took home the title.
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan. Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill,...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
WPS, We Energies send crews to storm-battered California
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After destructive storms ripped through California, Wisconsinites found a way to help those struggling from power outages. Nearly 50 people from Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and its sister company, We Energies, traveled to California to help get the lights back on for tens of thousands of people who lost power.
Cigarette sales in Wisconsin are decreasing, experts say vaping to blame
(WFRV) – Cigarette sales are down throughout Wisconsin, and researchers say the decline in cigarette sales correlates with the increase in vaping throughout the state. “Fewer people smoking means generally better health throughout the state,” said Ari Brown, Senior Research Associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “You have things like lower rates of Lung cancer and heart disease.”
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Reduce your energy bills with solar panels from Endries Solar and Electric
(WFRV) – We certainly have had a stretch of cloudy weather, but did you know solar power can be really effective in Northeast Wisconsin?. We talked with Russel Endries, owner of Endires Solar and Electric about the options of adding solar power to your home. For more information, head...
Warmer weather has DNR urging Wisconsin snowmobilers to use caution on the ice
(WFRV) – Just before International Snowmobile Safety Week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging snowmobile riders to be safe while on the ice. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to use safety when traveling on ice. Current warming trends are thinning ice across the state and making some areas ‘extremely unsafe’ according to the DNR.
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman’s good luck ran out shortly after she won a recent lottery prize. NBC Miami reports that Amanda Walkes, 37, of Coral Springs, was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect, just days after she cashed a lottery ticket worth $50,000. According...
Looking ahead to some weekend sun
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We started Friday off with a chilly breeze, clouds and spots of flurries. High pressure moving in this afternoon will change things, hopefully breaking apart the clouds for some sun and dropping the winds. The highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Mixed showers and fog Wednesday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads may get slippery Wednesday morning as freezing rain/snow/sleet comes in with a line of showers. There’s also some early areas of fog. The mixed showers will push up across the northwoods by the afternoon, leaving the rest of the area dry. Temps are expected to be mild again in the upper 30s. There may also be sunshine that comes out down to the south in the second half of the day.
Another mild day with flurries/sprinkles
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The mild weather isn’t leaving anytime soon. Thursday will bring temps all day in the 30s, topping out in the upper 30s by the end of the day. In the morning, it will be mostly cloudy with a little partial sun here or there. Extra cloudy in the afternoon with a breezy north wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour. It’s during this time that we could see some light precipitation of flurries or sprinkles that develop – nothing that will cause problems on the roads.
Light flurries now; sunshine tomorrow afternoon
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’re still on the back end of a low pressure system, so cloudy skies, light drizzle and some flurries remain in the forecast this evening. Later this evening, we will see some flurries off of Lake Michigan, but overall will stay dry with cloudy skies. Winds increase tonight, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be on a decline tonight as well, with our low dropping to around 24 degrees.
