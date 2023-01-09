ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Suspects sought in shooting outside Huntersville amusement center: PD

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5erm_0k8kPTOI00

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are being sought after Huntersville police say gunshots rang out after a dispute at a local amusement center, Huntersville Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night at Frankie’s Fun Park on Bryton Corporate Center Drive.

An initial investigation revealed a verbal dispute occurred between two parties and as one of the parties left the building and got into their vehicle, approximately 11 gunshots were fired toward the front entrance, according to the police report. Two vehicles with people inside were struck, as was the business, but no injuries were reported other than that one of the vehicle occupants suffered a minor injury from the vehicle’s glass shattering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERzHX_0k8kPTOI00

The vehicles that were struck were not involved in the earlier dispute, officers said.

Surveillance footage of the suspects has been released and Det. Smith is the lead in the case.

