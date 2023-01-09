Sadie Davila, 7, sustained "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull," authorities said A 7-year-old girl was killed during a pit bull attack while she was playing outside in a relative's Louisiana neighborhood, authorities announced Friday. The Advocate and WLBT-TV identified the girl as Sadie Davila, a beloved first grader at Woodlawn Elementary in Baton Rouge, La. According to the Advocate, a relative tried to save Sadie by striking the dog with a cane. Medical personnel told detectives Sadie suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO