Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
brproud.com
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities say a body was found in a wooded area near BREC’s Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
theadvocate.com
Person found dead in wooded area near Airline and Highland likely a homicide, sheriff says
A person found dead in a wooded area off Airline Highway on Wednesday morning was likely killed, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials say. The body was found at 9:39 a.m. near the 15600 block of Airline Highway, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an EBRSO spokesperson. The area is near the Airline Highway Park and fairgrounds area.
wbrz.com
Autopsy report raises new questions amid investigation into couple's deaths at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Several days after deputies found a couple dead inside their suburban Baton Rouge home, an autopsy report has revealed that one of the victims appeared to have been beaten and choked. The new development came Thursday, about three days after a family member found Jenell and Coby...
Body found in wooded area of EBR investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a probable homicide. Deputies said a person was found dead off Airline Highway behind a neighborhood near the fairgrounds around 9:30 a.m.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
wbrz.com
Father in critical condition after being stabbed by son in neighborhood off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son. The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.
'Fearless' 7-Year-Old La. Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bull While Playing Outside
Sadie Davila, 7, sustained "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull," authorities said A 7-year-old girl was killed during a pit bull attack while she was playing outside in a relative's Louisiana neighborhood, authorities announced Friday. The Advocate and WLBT-TV identified the girl as Sadie Davila, a beloved first grader at Woodlawn Elementary in Baton Rouge, La. According to the Advocate, a relative tried to save Sadie by striking the dog with a cane. Medical personnel told detectives Sadie suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial...
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Central's Sugarland Park
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
“He was a very dangerous individual" - what led up to a violent rampage in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Tangipahoa man who went on a violent rampage was shot dead during a home invasion. Police Chief Jimmy Travis says the suspect was extremely dangerous. Robert Rheams' violent rampage started Saturday evening around 8 pm. This video shows the brazenness of his crime. He...
wbrz.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials said a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed at least one life. They said it happened on Perkins Road near Pecue Lane. No other details were available.
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
brproud.com
Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies identified a man who broke into two Subway restaurants Jan. 5. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Eric Revish burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of Revish walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the drive-thru window...
Comments / 0