Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
KKTV
Crash impacts traffic on SB I-25 in the Monument area on Friday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed for a short period of time north of Colorado Springs on Friday for a crash. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call just after 4 p.m. near Mile Marker 163 in the Monument area. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was still backed up.
KKTV
2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen in Colorado Springs, and early into the investigation police believe the suspects are kids. The vehicle was reported stolen at about 3:16 p.m. in an area close to Marion Drive and Deleware Street. The neighborhood is...
KKTV
Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles. According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.
KKTV
Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek
KKTV
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public after two men fled from deputies east of Colorado Springs earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is reporting deputies noticed a grey BMW SUV parked in the Cimarron Hills area...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
KKTV
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police officer still recovering nearly 6 months after crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD crash investigator Nicholas Hamaker’s life changed forever last July. He was hit head-on by a driver on July 26, 2022, near Union and Dublin, and spent the next 11 days in the hospital. He was in a wheelchair for months and is now able to walk with the assistance of a cane and a boot.
KKTV
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Shelter-in-place order for an El Paso County neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
KKTV
WATCH: Suspects likely juveniles in Colorado Springs stolen vehicle case
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. The 4th Judicial DA's Office decided not to file charges against an officer who shot a murder suspect.
94kix.com
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
KKTV
Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The joys of a parent are usually found in tiny bodies that bring with them hope, love, and a sense of purpose. “We waited a long time to have a son,” said Chris Boyne, father of 5-month-old Leonidas. “I just always kind of thought he was meant for good things.”
KKTV
"Exceptional amount of speculation" says judge after dismissing a contempt motion in alleged Club Q shooters prior case
