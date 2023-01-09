ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

11-year-old skateboarder aims to inspire girls and grow the sport

PHILADELPHIA -- She started off as a dancer, but 11-year-old Francesca Shuda discovered she'd rather show her moves at the skatepark than on stage. Her trajectory changed when her father, Jim Shuda, once a professional rollerblader, built a half pipe in their backyard for him and his friends. But it sparked the curiosity of both of his children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Callowhill Archery targets indoor fun and hits the bullseye

PHILADELPHIA -- When people think of recreational sports, football, basketball, and baseball usually come to mind. But Yuan Jie Wen is working to add archery to the list. The former mechanical engineer took up the sport during the pandemic, and now runs one of the only indoor archery ranges in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

