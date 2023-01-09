PHILADELPHIA -- She started off as a dancer, but 11-year-old Francesca Shuda discovered she'd rather show her moves at the skatepark than on stage. Her trajectory changed when her father, Jim Shuda, once a professional rollerblader, built a half pipe in their backyard for him and his friends. But it sparked the curiosity of both of his children.

