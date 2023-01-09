Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YBPA has active winter meeting
The Youngstown Business and Professional Association held its winter dinner meeting Tuesday evening for membership at Ray’s Tavern on Lake Road. The well-attended session included a number of planning items for 2023. Included were updates on the Niagara River Greenway Trail Youngstown bike path project; a possible dog park for the Village of Youngstown; plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of the Youngstown Lions Club in September; a new Airbnb in the village; the Youngstown-Porter Hometown Heroes program; Youngstown Free Library activities; YBPA plans for St. Patrick’s Day; and the 13th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance/Car Show in June. (Photos by Kevin and Dawn Cobello, K&D Action Photo and Aerial Imaging).
NYS: $1.5 million in federal funding for new juvenile delinquency prevention pilot project
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services now partnering with Buffalo, Schenectady & Yonkers police departments to develop and launch project. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth, and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023
Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
'The Color Purple' theater collaboration receives $25,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. arts & culture initiative
“The Color Purple” marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company and Shea's 710 Theatre. A press release noted, “Each company’s theater professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.”
Memorial names Emerson head of cardiac catheterization lab
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Dr. Ronald P. Emerson as the medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory. The cardiac catheterization laboratory is a joint venture among four hospitals, including Niagara Falls Memorial, Catholic Health System, Kaleida Health and the Erie County Medical Center. It is the only cardiac catheterization laboratory based in Niagara County. The facility provides lifesaving, around-the-clock services to Niagara County residents.
Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale
The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
Village of Lewiston ready to approve short-term rentals policy
The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees expects to vote Tuesday on a new policy regarding short-term rentals. Following public comments at hearing Jan. 3, Mayor Anne Welch, Trustee Tina Coppins and members of the recently formed short-term rentals committee crafted an eight-page document that outlines rental standards; special permit requirements; license – application; renewal and fees; occupancy; and owner/tenant responsibilities. The policy also includes a short-term rental unit application, and a checklist the owner must sign and attach to the submission.
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Niagara Wheatfield alum Justin GIlmore produces streaming series on WNY football
Niagara Falls native Justin GIlmore has come back to Western New York to cover the biggest players when it comes to football in the region. “Victory Formation” is an 11-episode series that highlights the various challenges faced by the well-renowned football programs in Buffalo. It features the Canisius Crusaders, who face the most-demanding schedule ever in the history of the program under a new coach, as they visit four different states and compete against two opponents.
ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York
‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
D'Youville University responds to Hamlin incident by offering community training
D’Youville working with Sports Medicine Concepts. Following the on-the-field cardiac arrest in the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game that left Damar Hamlin fighting for his life in an intensive care unit, D’Youville University has partnered with Sports Medicine Concepts to offer Core4 simulated training to local athletic trainers and coaches at the high school, college and university levels. The associated cost is $3, in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number.
GIHS: Teams rebuild after numerous graduations
Several high school teams are in a rebuilding mode after a number of graduations, said Grand Island Athletic Director Jon Roth in his roundup of fall sports at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting. Roth explained that, for the past three years, the Grand Island football team has been...
